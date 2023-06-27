Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 27, 2023
Reason to make reading a habit
Reading books introduces new settings, narratives, and characters. It helps to think of new ideas and become innovative
Creativity
Reading books introduces new opinions and cultures. The books enhance thinking skills and give new learnings
Knowledge
Being bored in real-life struggles, the books are an escape to the fictional world and keep us happy and entertained
Entertainment
Reading keeps the brain cells engaged and boosts focus
Brain Health
Communication
The dialogue writing, and grammar writing skills impact the reader and enhances their communication skills
Vocabulary
The novels introduce new words which we can use in our daily lives and improve our vocabulary and communication skills
The character build-up and various ideologies discussed motivate the reader to see their personal growth
Personal growth
Sometimes the books have a very satisfying storyline which helps relax the mind and enjoy the novel
Stress reduction
Focus
In the digital world being so sped up, the books help you focus for a longer time span improving productivity
Reading fictional content helps the person to build empathy and emotional intelligence
Intelligence
