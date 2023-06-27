Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 27, 2023

Reason to make reading a habit

Reading books introduces new settings, narratives, and characters. It helps to think of new ideas and become innovative 

Creativity

Image: Pexels

Reading books introduces new opinions and cultures. The books enhance thinking skills and give new learnings

Image: Pexels

Knowledge

Being bored in real-life struggles, the books are an escape to the fictional world and keep us happy and entertained

Entertainment

Image:  Pexels

Reading keeps the brain cells engaged and boosts focus

Brain Health

Image:  Pexels

Communication 

Image:  Pexels

The dialogue writing, and grammar writing skills impact the reader and enhances their communication skills

Image:  Pexels

Vocabulary

The novels introduce new words which we can use in our daily lives and improve our vocabulary and communication skills

The character build-up and various ideologies discussed motivate the reader to see their personal growth

Personal growth

Image:  Pexels

Sometimes the books have a very satisfying storyline which helps relax the mind and enjoy the novel

Stress reduction

Image:  Pexels

Focus

Image:  Pexels

In the digital world being so sped up, the books help you focus for a longer time span improving productivity

Image:  Pexels

Reading fictional content helps the person to build empathy and emotional intelligence

Intelligence

