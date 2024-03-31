Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 31, 2024

Reasons for Living Apart Together

Living Apart Together also known as LAT is about couples living separately while maintaining a romantic relationship

What is LAT?

By living in different locations, couples can focus on their professional ambitions without compromising their relationship

Prioritizing careers

Couples having children from previous relationships can live with their respective children while maintaining mutual romantic connections with each other 

Blended family

Individuals love having their own space, and LAT gives them a chance to continue living comfortably while being romantically involved

Personal space

LAT enables couples to stick to their religious belief while having a committed relationship

Religious reasons

If a partner has health issues that demand living alone then, LAT allows such couples to remain emotionally involved without putting the other person at risk

Health Reasons

Couples separated by geographical distance can avoid the complexities of relocating and continue being in a relationship

Geographical distance

If a couple’s fight is affecting their children, then LAT can help reduce tension and arguments between them

Reduce conflict

Maintaining passion

LAT keeps the passion and excitement alive in a relationship, and results in stronger bonds between them

Couples choose LAT to take their time in understanding each other before making a commitment 

Taking it slow

