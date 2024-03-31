Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 31, 2024
Reasons for Living Apart Together
Living Apart Together also known as LAT is about couples living separately while maintaining a romantic relationship
What is LAT?
By living in different locations, couples can focus on their professional ambitions without compromising their relationship
Prioritizing careers
Couples having children from previous relationships can live with their respective children while maintaining mutual romantic connections with each other
Blended family
Individuals love having their own space, and LAT gives them a chance to continue living comfortably while being romantically involved
Personal space
LAT enables couples to stick to their religious belief while having a committed relationship
Religious reasons
If a partner has health issues that demand living alone then, LAT allows such couples to remain emotionally involved without putting the other person at risk
Health Reasons
Couples separated by geographical distance can avoid the complexities of relocating and continue being in a relationship
Geographical distance
If a couple’s fight is affecting their children, then LAT can help reduce tension and arguments between them
Reduce conflict
Maintaining passion
LAT keeps the passion and excitement alive in a relationship, and results in stronger bonds between them
Couples choose LAT to take their time in understanding each other before making a commitment
Taking it slow
