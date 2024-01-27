Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JANUARY 27, 2024
Reasons Men Pull Away
Sometimes men need space because they're uncertain about their feelings and require time to understand them better
Uncertain Hearts
Image: freepik
The fear of commitment or feeling overwhelmed by responsibilities can cause unexpected distancing in a relationship
Commitment Jitters
Image: freepik
Past relationship trauma may lead a man to unconsciously create distance as a shield
Haunted by the Past
Image: freepik
Stress from work, finances, or family matters may prompt men to pull away, seeking space to cope with other pressing issues
Workload Weighs In
Image: freepik
Men might feel uncomfortable discussing the future if they're not ready for a serious, long-term commitment
Not Ready for Forever
Image: freepik
The fear of losing freedom or the desire to keep options open can make a man hesitant about committing to a relationship
Yearning for Freedom
Image: freepik
Insecurities and self-doubts triggered in a relationship may cause men to pull away as a protective response
Insecurity Shield
Image: freepik
A fear of abandonment or past relationships, can drive men away to avoid potential emotional pain
Childhood Shadows
Image: freepik
Fear of conflicts, fights, and disagreements may lead some men to pull away, avoiding emotional challenges
Conflict Avoidance
Image: freepik
If a man doesn't see a future in the relationship, he might pull away to avoid investing more time
Future Fears
Image: freepik
