Priyanshi Shah

JANUARY 25, 2024

Reasons of divorce after 20 years 

Over time, couples may struggle to communicate effectively, leading to misunderstandings and distance

Communication Breakdown

Individuals may evolve differently, causing emotional and lifestyle gaps between partners

Growing Apart

Lingering problems that were not addressed earlier can resurface, straining the relationship

Unresolved Issues

After children leave home, couples may find it challenging to reconnect without the shared focus of parenting

Empty home

Individuals may undergo personal crises, impacting the marriage as they seek new meaning or fulfillment

Midlife Crisis

Trust breaches, such as affairs, can severely damage the foundation of a long-term marriage

Infidelity

Lack of Intimacy

Physical and emotional intimacy may decline, leading to feelings of neglect or unfulfillment

Money problems can escalate over time, causing stress and marital discord

Financial Strain

Divergent life goals or priorities can create conflict, especially if not addressed earlier in the marriage

Different Goals

Serious health challenges can strain a marriage, affecting emotional well-being and dynamics

Health Issues

