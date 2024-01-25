Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JANUARY 25, 2024
Reasons of divorce after 20 years
Over time, couples may struggle to communicate effectively, leading to misunderstandings and distance
Communication Breakdown
images: freepik
Individuals may evolve differently, causing emotional and lifestyle gaps between partners
Growing Apart
images: freepik
Lingering problems that were not addressed earlier can resurface, straining the relationship
Unresolved Issues
images: freepik
After children leave home, couples may find it challenging to reconnect without the shared focus of parenting
Empty home
images: freepik
Individuals may undergo personal crises, impacting the marriage as they seek new meaning or fulfillment
Midlife Crisis
images: freepik
Trust breaches, such as affairs, can severely damage the foundation of a long-term marriage
Infidelity
images: freepik
Lack of Intimacy
images: freepik
Physical and emotional intimacy may decline, leading to feelings of neglect or unfulfillment
Money problems can escalate over time, causing stress and marital discord
Financial Strain
images: freepik
Divergent life goals or priorities can create conflict, especially if not addressed earlier in the marriage
Different Goals
images: freepik
Serious health challenges can strain a marriage, affecting emotional well-being and dynamics
Health Issues
images: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.