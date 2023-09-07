Heading 3
Reasons to avoid soft drinks
Soft drinks contain high sugar and are most commonly associated with obesity
#1
Image: Pexels
Because of high sugar levels, its prone to diabetes and weight gain
#2
Image: Pexels
Soft drinks like soda leads to cavities and visible tooth decay
#3
Image: Pexels
It is associated with high blood pressure, high cholesterol and heart disease
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Soft drinks have an excessive amount of fructose so when you consume more your liver becomes overloaded and turns the fructose into fat
Soft drinks in particular contain phosphoric acid and have been associated with urinary changes that promote kidney stones
#6
Image: Pexels
The higher intake of sugary beverage was associated with cross sectionally with maker of preclinical Alzheimer's disease
#7
Image: Pexels
Regular consumption of soft drinks can lead to poor memory and smaller overall brain volume
#8
Image: Pexels
Moderate and limited drinking is the only way forward to prioritise health
#9
Image: Pexels
Regular consumption of soft drinks has increased in death rates caused by heart diseases
#10
Image: Pexels
