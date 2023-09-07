Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 07, 2023

Reasons to avoid soft drinks

Soft drinks contain high sugar and are most commonly associated with obesity

#1

Image: Pexels 

Because of high sugar levels, its prone to diabetes and weight gain

#2

Image: Pexels 

Soft drinks like soda leads to cavities and visible tooth decay

#3

Image: Pexels 

It is associated with high blood pressure, high cholesterol and heart disease

#4

Image: Pexels 

#5

Image: Pexels 

Soft drinks have an excessive amount of fructose so when you consume more your liver becomes overloaded and turns the fructose into fat

Soft drinks in particular contain phosphoric acid and have been associated with urinary changes that promote kidney stones

#6

Image: Pexels 

The higher intake of sugary beverage was associated with cross sectionally with maker of preclinical Alzheimer's disease

#7

Image: Pexels 

Regular consumption of soft drinks can lead to poor memory and smaller overall brain volume

#8

Image: Pexels 

Moderate and limited drinking is the only way forward to prioritise health 

#9

Image: Pexels 

Regular consumption of soft drinks has increased in death rates caused by heart diseases

#10

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here