Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
December 18, 2023
Reasons to stay
If you and your partner can talk openly about your feelings, it's a sign that breaking up might not be the best move
Good Talk
Image Source: Freepik
When you both want similar things in life, it could mean your relationship has a good chance of working out
Same Life Goals
Image Source: Freepik
If you and your partner can fix issues as a team, it shows that your relationship is strong
Solve Problems Together
Image Source: Freepik
If you trust and respect each other, your relationship has a strong foundation
Respect and Trust
Image Source: Pexels
Getting comfort and understanding from your partner during tough times is a positive sign
Support Each Other
Image Source: Pexels
If you both help each other become better people, your relationship is likely healthy
Grow Together
Image Source: Pexels
Feeling emotionally and physically close is important for a strong relationship
Image Source: Freepik
If your partner helps you be your best self, that's a reason to stay together
Be a Positive Force
Image Source: Pexels
Even though no relationship is perfect, if you're generally happy, it's a good sign
Mostly Happy
Image Source: Pexels
If you both see a future together and want the same things, it's worth thinking twice before breaking up
Plan for the Future
Image Source: Freepik
