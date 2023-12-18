Heading 3

Reasons to stay

If you and your partner can talk openly about your feelings, it's a sign that breaking up might not be the best move

 Good Talk

When you both want similar things in life, it could mean your relationship has a good chance of working out

Same Life Goals

If you and your partner can fix issues as a team, it shows that your relationship is strong

Solve Problems Together

If you trust and respect each other, your relationship has a strong foundation

Respect and Trust

Getting comfort and understanding from your partner during tough times is a positive sign

Support Each Other

If you both help each other become better people, your relationship is likely healthy

Grow Together

Feeling emotionally and physically close is important for a strong relationship

Stay Close

If your partner helps you be your best self, that's a reason to stay together

Be a Positive Force

Even though no relationship is perfect, if you're generally happy, it's a good sign

Mostly Happy

If you both see a future together and want the same things, it's worth thinking twice before breaking up

Plan for the Future

