Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

January 20, 2024

Reasons to switch to a sunscreen stick

Sunscreen sticks are a more recent addition to the market and is emerging as a game-changer in the skincare space

Here's why making the switch to a sunscreen stick will prove to be a smart move for your skin and lifestyle

Sunscreen sticks spell convenience. Their solid form allows for a quick, mess-free application, perfect for those who are always on-the-go

Effortless application

Another standout benefit of sunscreen sticks is the control they offer. They are ideal for targeted application, ensuring that areas like the nose, ears, and hairline are not missed

Precision and control

Sunscreen sticks are compact with a leak-proof design, making them ideal to carry on trips without worrying about spills or TSA liquid restrictions

Travel-friendly 

The solid form of sunscreen sticks means less product wastage than creams and sprays. They typically last longer, and you can easily gauge how much product is left, making them a cost-effective choice

Less waste, more value

Unlike liquid or creamy sunscreens, these sticks blend seamlessly over makeup without leaving a greasy residue, maintaining the integrity of the makeup

Easier to touch up your makeup

Sunscreen sticks come in different formulas to cater to various skin needs

Suitable for all skin types

Quick and easy 

Sunscreen sticks glide on smoothly for hassle-free application

So, Get ready to ditch your creamy sunblock and give sunscreen stick a shot to enjoy the convenience and benefits it offers to your skin

Give it a shot 

