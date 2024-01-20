Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 20, 2024
Reasons to switch to a sunscreen stick
Sunscreen sticks are a more recent addition to the market and is emerging as a game-changer in the skincare space
Emerging
Image: shutterstock
Here's why making the switch to a sunscreen stick will prove to be a smart move for your skin and lifestyle
Switch and ditch
Image: shutterstock
Sunscreen sticks spell convenience. Their solid form allows for a quick, mess-free application, perfect for those who are always on-the-go
Effortless application
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Another standout benefit of sunscreen sticks is the control they offer. They are ideal for targeted application, ensuring that areas like the nose, ears, and hairline are not missed
Precision and control
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Sunscreen sticks are compact with a leak-proof design, making them ideal to carry on trips without worrying about spills or TSA liquid restrictions
Image: shutterstock
Travel-friendly
The solid form of sunscreen sticks means less product wastage than creams and sprays. They typically last longer, and you can easily gauge how much product is left, making them a cost-effective choice
Less waste, more value
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Unlike liquid or creamy sunscreens, these sticks blend seamlessly over makeup without leaving a greasy residue, maintaining the integrity of the makeup
Easier to touch up your makeup
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Sunscreen sticks come in different formulas to cater to various skin needs
Suitable for all skin types
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Quick and easy
Image: shutterstock
Sunscreen sticks glide on smoothly for hassle-free application
So, Get ready to ditch your creamy sunblock and give sunscreen stick a shot to enjoy the convenience and benefits it offers to your skin
Give it a shot
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.