 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 12, 2023

Reasons to use Protein for hair 

Time to turn up the volume on your hair game!

Voluminous

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Say hello to luscious locks with a protein-powered boost

Hello locks 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Whether your hair is smooth, wavy, or wild, protein can make it thrive!

Thrive 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Protein reinforces hair strands, reducing hair breakage 

Strength boost

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Repair Power

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

It mends damaged cuticles, reviving vitality

Enhances hair diameter, adding volume

Thickness

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram 

Improves flexibility, reducing brittleness

Elasticity

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

Creates a lustrous, silky texture

Shine & smoothness

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Supports healthy growth for enviable locks

Longevity

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

What are you waiting for? Go on and treat your hair with some protein products

Go On 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

