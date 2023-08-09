Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 09, 2023

Why rosemary oil is good for your hair

Rosemary is a culinary and healing herb. It is also found in the form of essential oils

Rosemary 

It is a common item you can purchase and use as a home remedy

Rosemary oil 

The oil contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, boosts memory and more

Benefits

Rosemary contains anti-inflammatory properties which promotes nerve growth, and improves circulation

Can rosemary treat hair loss?

More benefits

Rosemary essential oil strengthens circulation, as a result to which it can prevent hair follicles from being starved of blood supply

Treating hair loss

It also prevents the follicles from drying off which usually leads to hair loss

Rosemary oil helps prevent premature graying of hair

Premature graying 

Rosemary also helps prevent dandruff, and helps to treat dry or itchy scalp

Dry or itchy scalp

Rejuvenates nerves 

Rosemary contains carnosic acid which heals and rejuvenates the nerves of your scalp

Rosemary oil increases blood circulation in the scalp

Blood circulation

