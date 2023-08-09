Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 09, 2023
Why rosemary oil is good for your hair
Image: Pexels
Rosemary is a culinary and healing herb. It is also found in the form of essential oils
Rosemary
It is a common item you can purchase and use as a home remedy
Image: Pexels
Rosemary oil
The oil contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, boosts memory and more
Image: Pexels
Benefits
Rosemary contains anti-inflammatory properties which promotes nerve growth, and improves circulation
Image: Pexels
Can rosemary treat hair loss?
More benefits
Image: Pexels
Rosemary essential oil strengthens circulation, as a result to which it can prevent hair follicles from being starved of blood supply
Image: Pexels
Treating hair loss
It also prevents the follicles from drying off which usually leads to hair loss
Rosemary oil helps prevent premature graying of hair
Premature graying
Image: Pexels
Rosemary also helps prevent dandruff, and helps to treat dry or itchy scalp
Dry or itchy scalp
Image: Pexels
Rejuvenates nerves
Image: Pexels
Rosemary contains carnosic acid which heals and rejuvenates the nerves of your scalp
Image: Pexels
Rosemary oil increases blood circulation in the scalp
Blood circulation
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.