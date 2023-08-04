Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

AUGUST 04, 2023

Reasons why female friendships are magical 

Having a group of solid female friends is life altering and magical indeed

Image: Pexels

Girlfriends

Let's take a moment to cherish the reasons why having a girl bestie could be life-changing in the best way

Image: Pexels

Bestie

She is your biggest motivator when you are feeling low

#1

Image: Pexels

You always have someone to give you relationship advice

#2

Image: Pexels

#3

Image: Pexels

If anyone hurts you, they’ll destroy that person

Image: Pexels

#4

You will always get honest opinion about everything

You get another mother to take care of you

#5

Image: Pexels

You can talk your heart out with them and not fear of being judged

#6

Image: Pexels

#7

Image: Pexels

Shopping with them can be a stress-buster

Image: Pexels

Access to an extended wardrobe! 'coz her clothes are mine too and vice versa

#8

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here