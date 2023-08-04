Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
AUGUST 04, 2023
Reasons why female friendships are magical
Having a group of solid female friends is life altering and magical indeed
Image: Pexels
Girlfriends
Let's take a moment to cherish the reasons why having a girl bestie could be life-changing in the best way
Image: Pexels
Bestie
She is your biggest motivator when you are feeling low
#1
Image: Pexels
You always have someone to give you relationship advice
#2
Image: Pexels
#3
Image: Pexels
If anyone hurts you, they’ll destroy that person
Image: Pexels
#4
You will always get honest opinion about everything
You get another mother to take care of you
#5
Image: Pexels
You can talk your heart out with them and not fear of being judged
#6
Image: Pexels
#7
Image: Pexels
Shopping with them can be a stress-buster
Image: Pexels
Access to an extended wardrobe! 'coz her clothes are mine too and vice versa
#8
