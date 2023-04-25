APRIL 25, 2023

Heading 3

Reasons why Indian weddings Are a Vibe

 Image Credit: Indian Wedding Instagram

Indian weddings have a lot of rituals and events. These are usually celebrated a day or two before the wedding

Two-three day long celebrations

 Image Credit: Indian Wedding Instagram

The clothes are the highlights of any Indian wedding as they are bright, colourful and fun to wear

Colourful attires

 Image Credit: Indian Wedding Instagram

This is what most people come for. The variety of food one can find at the wedding is uncountable

Food

 Image Credit: Indian Wedding Instagram

Every event has unique-themed decorations. Everything is colourful, lavish and flamboyant. It's nothing less than a Bollywood movie

Decorations

 Image Credit: Indian Wedding Instagram

From Bollywood to Tollywood to top Punjabi songs, the music never stops playing. Everyone gathers at the dance floor and dances their heart out. Don't be shy to show your weird and fun moves

Dance because no one is actually watching

 Image Credit: Indian Wedding Instagram

There are an endless number of interesting and unique rituals and traditions in an Indian wedding that you are likely to enjoy wholeheartedly

Rituals and Traditions

 Image Credit: Indian Wedding Instagram

Two families come together and make many new connections, rejuvenate binds with family members and is indeed a unique way to celebrate

Celebration of love and togetherness

 Image Credit: Indian Wedding Instagram

The ambiance of an Indian weddings are filled with traditional colourful surroundings, happy smiling faces, and warm feels that make your heart ponder in joy

Lively Ambience

 Image Credit: Indian Wedding Instagram

Post-wedding celebrations like Muh-dikhai and games for newly wedded couple extend happy celebrations

Post-wedding celebrations

 Image Credit: Indian Wedding Instagram

Every Indian wedding is the reflection of culture, which means, attending a wedding in India is like exploring a part of the country

Culture

