APRIL 25, 2023
Reasons why Indian weddings Are a Vibe
Indian weddings have a lot of rituals and events. These are usually celebrated a day or two before the wedding
Two-three day long celebrations
The clothes are the highlights of any Indian wedding as they are bright, colourful and fun to wear
Colourful attires
This is what most people come for. The variety of food one can find at the wedding is uncountable
Food
Every event has unique-themed decorations. Everything is colourful, lavish and flamboyant. It's nothing less than a Bollywood movie
Decorations
From Bollywood to Tollywood to top Punjabi songs, the music never stops playing. Everyone gathers at the dance floor and dances their heart out. Don't be shy to show your weird and fun moves
Dance because no one is actually watching
There are an endless number of interesting and unique rituals and traditions in an Indian wedding that you are likely to enjoy wholeheartedly
Rituals and Traditions
Two families come together and make many new connections, rejuvenate binds with family members and is indeed a unique way to celebrate
Celebration of love and togetherness
The ambiance of an Indian weddings are filled with traditional colourful surroundings, happy smiling faces, and warm feels that make your heart ponder in joy
Lively Ambience
Post-wedding celebrations like Muh-dikhai and games for newly wedded couple extend happy celebrations
Post-wedding celebrations
Every Indian wedding is the reflection of culture, which means, attending a wedding in India is like exploring a part of the country
Culture
