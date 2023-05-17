Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Relationship

MAY 17, 2023

Reasons Why You Always Think About Him

Intense emotions of infatuation make it difficult to put aside one's thoughts

You are infatuated 

When you share similar experiences with him, the bond becomes strong 

You share similar experiences 

It is difficult to stop thinking about him when you have unresolved feelings for him

Unresolved feelings

One of the reasons you cannot stop thinking about him is he has made a strong impact on you 

Strong impression 

He showers you with compliments and makes you feel good about yourself 

He makes you feel good about yourself 

If you share the same interests or goals, you find them attractive

You’ve shared goals 

It will be difficult to stop thinking about him if he is supportive of you

He’s supportive 

If he is there for you at every situation, you cannot stop thinking about him 

He is your comfort 

If he is well-mannered, it will attract you and make you think about him 

He is well-mannered 

If you feel yourself captivated by his cool demeanor, it is because he provides you with feeling of trust reliability 

He is composed 

