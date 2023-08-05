Heading 3
Jiya Surana
AUGUST 05, 2023
Reasons why your Mom will always be your BFF
Image: Smriti Khanna's Instagram
From giving the best advice to always being there for us, there is so much our moms do for us
If that doesn't make her our first and most special BFF then we don't know what does
Image: Smriti Khanna's Instagram
She gives you the best advice
Image: Rasha Thadani Instagram
#1
She makes sure you are always well fed
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
#2
#3
Image: Kajol Instagram
She always tries to understand you even when she cannot
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
#4
She's always focused on your happiness
She will never steal your thunder
#5
Image: Rasha Thadani Instagram
She's your constant
#6
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
#7
She won't lie to you
Image: Palak Tiwari's Instagram
Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram
She'll take photos of you anytime, anywhere
#8
