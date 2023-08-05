Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 05, 2023

Reasons why your Mom will always be your BFF 

Image: Smriti Khanna's Instagram

From giving the best advice to always being there for us, there is so much our moms do for us

Best mom

If that doesn't make her our first and most special BFF then we don't know what does

Image: Smriti Khanna's Instagram

Friends forever

She gives you the best advice

Image: Rasha Thadani Instagram

#1

She makes sure you are always well fed

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

#2

#3

Image: Kajol Instagram

She always tries to understand you even when she cannot

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram

#4

She's always focused on your happiness

She will never steal your thunder

#5

Image: Rasha Thadani Instagram

She's your constant

#6

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

#7


She won't lie to you

Image: Palak Tiwari's Instagram

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

She'll take photos of you anytime, anywhere 

#8

