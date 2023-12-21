Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

December 21, 2023

Reasons why your partner avoids romance

Communication is the key to a healthy romantic relationship. The lack of communication results in a lack of romance or no romance in your marriage

 Lack of communication

Image Source: Pexels 

When partners are overburdened with work, family, and other responsibilities, they may not have time or energy for romance

Work & tiredness

Image Source: Pexels 

Following the same intimacy routine night after night can become mundane over time, sapping the excitement in relationship

 Routine in romance

Image Source: Pexels 

Partners who are dissatisfied with each other often withdraw emotionally and physically. Toxic dynamics strain the romance between two people

Toxic relationship

Image Source: Pexels 

When partners stop basic affectionate touches like hand-holding, cuddling and kissing, feelings of closeness and romance tend to diminish

No physical touch

Image Source: Pexels 

When partners hold onto past grievances, it can create a negative atmosphere and lead to a lack of romance

 Resentment and grudges

Image Source: Pexels 

It’s important to find activities that you both enjoy. When you don't share interests, it can certainly be a reason for the lack of romance and connection

Shared interests

Image Source: Pexels 

If your partner is not in a good mental state, they would not enjoy intimacy

 Mentally not well

Image Source: Pexels 

When your lives become monotonous, you don't feel a spark for each other which becomes a reason for the lack of romance in your marriage

No spark

Image Source: Pexels 

One partner may not feel emotionally ready to be intimate. It’s important to let them set the pace without applying pressure 

Your partner needs time

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here