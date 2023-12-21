Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 21, 2023
Reasons why your partner avoids romance
Communication is the key to a healthy romantic relationship. The lack of communication results in a lack of romance or no romance in your marriage
Lack of communication
When partners are overburdened with work, family, and other responsibilities, they may not have time or energy for romance
Work & tiredness
Following the same intimacy routine night after night can become mundane over time, sapping the excitement in relationship
Routine in romance
Partners who are dissatisfied with each other often withdraw emotionally and physically. Toxic dynamics strain the romance between two people
Toxic relationship
When partners stop basic affectionate touches like hand-holding, cuddling and kissing, feelings of closeness and romance tend to diminish
No physical touch
When partners hold onto past grievances, it can create a negative atmosphere and lead to a lack of romance
Resentment and grudges
It’s important to find activities that you both enjoy. When you don't share interests, it can certainly be a reason for the lack of romance and connection
Shared interests
If your partner is not in a good mental state, they would not enjoy intimacy
Mentally not well
When your lives become monotonous, you don't feel a spark for each other which becomes a reason for the lack of romance in your marriage
No spark
One partner may not feel emotionally ready to be intimate. It’s important to let them set the pace without applying pressure
Your partner needs time
