Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 24, 2023
Reasons you are dreaming about your ex
Image: Pexels
If your emotions from your past relationship are unresolved, you can dream about your ex
Emotions
If your ex has played a large role in your life, you might dream of them owing to the nostalgia and familiarity those memories bring
Image: Pexels
Nostalgia
If you are making attempts to heal from the previous abusive relationship, you can dream of your ex
Image: Pexels
Healing
If your dreams are associated with the experiences and learnings from the past relationship than the presence of your ex, it is a symbolic representation
Image: Pexels
Representation
Random
Image: Pexels
The brain has the ability to form random associations while we are asleep! Dreaming about your ex might be the same
Image: Pexels
Conflict
Are you battling with internal conflicts? This might facilitate the dreams of your ex
If you are constantly dreaming of your ex, this might be an indication that your mind is trying to process the mistakes of the past
Mistakes
Image: Pexels
Are you considering forgiving your ex after a difficult breakup? This might be the reason you are dreaming of them
Forgiveness
Image: Pexels
Connection
Image: Pexels
Frequent dreams of your ex might indicate your yearning for them and the connection that you shared
Image: Pexels
Dreams of your ex can be a positive signal! It can mean that you have healed from past experiences and are ready to explore the dating realm once again
Change
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.