Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 24, 2023

Reasons you are dreaming about your ex

Image: Pexels

If your emotions from your past relationship are unresolved, you can dream about your ex 

Emotions 

If your ex has played a large role in your life, you might dream of them owing to the nostalgia and familiarity those memories bring 

Image: Pexels

Nostalgia 

If you are making attempts to heal from the previous abusive relationship, you can dream of your ex 

Image: Pexels

Healing

If your dreams are associated with the experiences and learnings from the past relationship than the presence of your ex, it is a symbolic representation

Image: Pexels

Representation 

Random

Image: Pexels

The brain has the ability to form random associations while we are asleep! Dreaming about your ex might be the same

Image: Pexels 

Conflict 

Are you battling with internal conflicts? This might facilitate the dreams of your ex 

If you are constantly dreaming of your ex, this might be an indication that your mind is trying to process the mistakes of the past 

Mistakes 

Image: Pexels 

Are you considering forgiving your ex after a difficult breakup? This might be the reason you are dreaming of them

 Forgiveness 

Image: Pexels

Connection 

Image: Pexels

Frequent dreams of your ex might indicate your yearning for them and the connection that you shared 

Image: Pexels 

Dreams of your ex can be a positive signal! It can mean that you have healed from past experiences and are ready to explore the dating realm once again

Change 

