Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 25, 2023

Reasons you must stop being too nice

People will begin to take you for granted if you are always nice and accommodating

You'll be taken for granted

You'll be used and abused in the end

Being overly nice frequently leads to people taking advantage of you

If you're always the nice one, you'll always be the one who gives and never the one who receives

You'll always be the one who gives

You'll never get what you want in life if you always put other people's needs before  your own

You'll never get what you want

Saying YES to everything and being overly nice can frequently lead to you missing out on opportunities that could have been excellent for you

You'll miss out on opportunities

People will begin to perceive you as a pushover if you are always the nice guy

You'll never be respected

If you want people to pay attention to you, you must learn to be more assertive

You'll always be in the background

They will regard you as a pushover who is always ready to agree with them, and they will never respect your opinion

You're never going to be taken seriously

People will begin to take advantage of your good nature if you are always the nice one

You'll get burned in the end

Being nice is great, but it's important to set boundaries and prioritize your own well-being too. Finding a balance is key

Reminder 

