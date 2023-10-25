Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 25, 2023
Reasons you must stop being too nice
People will begin to take you for granted if you are always nice and accommodating
You'll be taken for granted
You'll be used and abused in the end
Being overly nice frequently leads to people taking advantage of you
If you're always the nice one, you'll always be the one who gives and never the one who receives
You'll always be the one who gives
You'll never get what you want in life if you always put other people's needs before your own
You'll never get what you want
Saying YES to everything and being overly nice can frequently lead to you missing out on opportunities that could have been excellent for you
You'll miss out on opportunities
People will begin to perceive you as a pushover if you are always the nice guy
You'll never be respected
If you want people to pay attention to you, you must learn to be more assertive
You'll always be in the background
They will regard you as a pushover who is always ready to agree with them, and they will never respect your opinion
You're never going to be taken seriously
People will begin to take advantage of your good nature if you are always the nice one
You'll get burned in the end
Being nice is great, but it's important to set boundaries and prioritize your own well-being too. Finding a balance is key
Reminder
