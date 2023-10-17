Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

OCTOBER 17, 2023

Reasons you need a break in relationship

A chance to work on individual interests and passion encouraging personal growth and self-love

Personal growth

Image Source: Pexels 

Taking a break may help you give a thought to your self-analysis and be back with better communication skills

Communication issues

Image Source: Pexels 

Distance gives a chance to cool down and understand each other’s perspectives

Solving conflicts

Image Source: Pexels 

Taking time apart can help both partners let go of their past baggage and can be together with a healthier mindset

Emotional healing

Image Source: Pexels 

Break works as a rest button, providing the space required to build trust 

Trust issues

Image Source: Pexels 

If a partner has long-term goals, a break can allow them to decide their priorities and take time for each other while working on goals

Different personal goals

Image Source: Pexels 

If a partner thinks that they have to put on a lot of emotional energy, a break can help them relieve relationship burnout

Relationship burnout

Image Source: Pexels 

Break can bring the old times excitement and passion to a relationship

Bring back the spark

Image Source: Pexels 

Both partners can reflect on their actual feelings, desires and the flow of direction they want the relationship to move in

Reflection

Image Source: Pexels 

Sometimes third parties like friends and family can bring tension in the relationship, a break can Enable to figure out those things and bring back the independence 

Third-party influence

Image Source: Pexels 

