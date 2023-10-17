Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
OCTOBER 17, 2023
Reasons you need a break in relationship
A chance to work on individual interests and passion encouraging personal growth and self-love
Personal growth
Image Source: Pexels
Taking a break may help you give a thought to your self-analysis and be back with better communication skills
Communication issues
Image Source: Pexels
Distance gives a chance to cool down and understand each other’s perspectives
Solving conflicts
Image Source: Pexels
Taking time apart can help both partners let go of their past baggage and can be together with a healthier mindset
Emotional healing
Image Source: Pexels
Break works as a rest button, providing the space required to build trust
Trust issues
Image Source: Pexels
If a partner has long-term goals, a break can allow them to decide their priorities and take time for each other while working on goals
Different personal goals
Image Source: Pexels
If a partner thinks that they have to put on a lot of emotional energy, a break can help them relieve relationship burnout
Relationship burnout
Image Source: Pexels
Break can bring the old times excitement and passion to a relationship
Bring back the spark
Image Source: Pexels
Both partners can reflect on their actual feelings, desires and the flow of direction they want the relationship to move in
Reflection
Image Source: Pexels
Sometimes third parties like friends and family can bring tension in the relationship, a break can Enable to figure out those things and bring back the independence
Third-party influence
Image Source: Pexels
