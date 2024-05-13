Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 13, 2024
Recipe: Rajasthan special Gatte ki sabzi
Start by mixing besan, spices like coriander seeds, turmeric, and chili powder, along with ghee and curd, to make a soft dough
Prepare dough
Shape the dough into small cylindrical logs like thick noodles and boil them in a pot of water until they’re cooked
Make small cylindrical logs
After boiling, take out the cooked dough logs, cut them into small pieces, and keep them aside for later
Cut into piece
In a frying pan, heat some oil and add cumin seeds, kasuri methi, bay leaf, and other spices to infuse flavor into the oil
Heat oil
Further, add onions and ginger-garlic paste, and cook them until they turn brown
Cook it
Lower the heat and sprinkle in turmeric, chili powder, coriander powder, and cumin powder
Add masalas
Pour in some water and after some time, add some curd and stir it well till it starts boiling
Add curd
Carefully add the prepared dough piece into the boiling mixture, and season it with some salt
Add dough pieces
Add a final touch
Finish off the dish by adding a pinch of garam masala and chopped coriander leaves, giving it a final stir to mix everything well
Serve your flavorful Gatte ki sabzi hot with roti, or phulka for a comforting meal
Serve and enjoy!
