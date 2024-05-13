Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 13, 2024

Recipe: Rajasthan special Gatte ki sabzi

Start by mixing besan, spices like coriander seeds, turmeric, and chili powder, along with ghee and curd, to make a soft dough

Prepare dough

Image Source: Freepik

Shape the dough into small cylindrical logs like thick noodles and boil them in a pot of water until they’re cooked

Make small cylindrical logs

Image Source: Freepik

After boiling, take out the cooked dough logs, cut them into small pieces, and keep them aside for later

Cut into piece

Image Source: Freepik

In a frying pan, heat some oil and add cumin seeds, kasuri methi, bay leaf, and other spices to infuse flavor into the oil

Heat oil

Image Source: Freepik

Further, add onions and ginger-garlic paste, and cook them until they turn brown

Image Source: Freepik

Cook it

Lower the heat and sprinkle in turmeric, chili powder, coriander powder, and cumin powder

Add masalas

Image Source: Freepik

Pour in some water and after some time, add some curd and stir it well till it starts boiling

Add curd

Image Source: Freepik

Carefully add the prepared dough piece into the boiling mixture, and season it with some salt

Add dough pieces

Image Source: Freepik

Add a final touch

Image Source: Freepik

Finish off the dish by adding a pinch of garam masala and chopped coriander leaves, giving it a final stir to mix everything well

Serve your flavorful Gatte ki sabzi hot with roti, or phulka for a comforting meal

Serve and enjoy!

Image Source: Freepik

