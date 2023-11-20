Heading 3
Recipes with less than 5 ingredients
Combine cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, and basil leaves on skewers. Drizzle with balsamic glaze for a quick and elegant appetizer
Caprese Salad Skewers
Sauté shrimp in garlic-infused butter, then finish with a squeeze of lemon. This quick and flavorful dish is perfect for a speedy weeknight dinner
Garlic Butter Shrimp
Mash ripe avocados onto whole-grain toast and top with sliced tomatoes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper for a nutritious and satisfying breakfast or snack
Avocado and Tomato Toast
Butterfly chicken breasts, stuff with a mixture of fresh spinach and crumbled feta, then bake until golden and oozing with savory goodness
Spinach and Feta Stuffed Chicken Breast
Sauté tofu in a teriyaki sauce, then toss with your favorite stir-fried vegetables for a quick and satisfying vegetarian dish
Teriyaki Tofu Stir-Fry
Melt dark chocolate and dip fresh strawberries for an elegant and indulgent dessert that requires minimal effort
Chocolate Dipped Strawberries
Spread pesto between slices of your favorite bread, add cheese, and grill for a gourmet twist on the classic grilled cheese sandwich
Pesto Grilled Cheese
Toss cauliflower florets in grated Parmesan and bake until golden and crispy. A delightful and healthier alternative to traditional fried snacks
Crispy Parmesan Cauliflower Bites
Layer fresh strawberries with Greek yogurt and granola for a simple yet satisfying dessert or breakfast treat
Strawberry Yogurt Parfait
Combine sliced cucumber and fresh mint in cold water for a refreshing and hydrating beverage that's perfect for any occasion
Cucumber Mint Cooler
