Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 20, 2023

Recipes with less than 5 ingredients 

Combine cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, and basil leaves on skewers. Drizzle with balsamic glaze for a quick and elegant appetizer

Caprese Salad Skewers

Image Source: Pexels 

Sauté shrimp in garlic-infused butter, then finish with a squeeze of lemon. This quick and flavorful dish is perfect for a speedy weeknight dinner

Garlic Butter Shrimp

Image Source: Pexels 

Mash ripe avocados onto whole-grain toast and top with sliced tomatoes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper for a nutritious and satisfying breakfast or snack

Avocado and Tomato Toast

Image Source: Pexels 

Butterfly chicken breasts, stuff with a mixture of fresh spinach and crumbled feta, then bake until golden and oozing with savory goodness

Spinach and Feta Stuffed Chicken Breast

Image Source: Pexels 

Sauté tofu in a teriyaki sauce, then toss with your favorite stir-fried vegetables for a quick and satisfying vegetarian dish

Teriyaki Tofu Stir-Fry

Image Source: Pexels 

Melt dark chocolate and dip fresh strawberries for an elegant and indulgent dessert that requires minimal effort

Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

Image Source: Pexels 

Spread pesto between slices of your favorite bread, add cheese, and grill for a gourmet twist on the classic grilled cheese sandwich

Pesto Grilled Cheese

Image Source: Pexels

Toss cauliflower florets in grated Parmesan and bake until golden and crispy. A delightful and healthier alternative to traditional fried snacks

Crispy Parmesan Cauliflower Bites

Image Source: Pexels 

Layer fresh strawberries with Greek yogurt and granola for a simple yet satisfying dessert or breakfast treat

Strawberry Yogurt Parfait

Image Source: Pexels 

Combine sliced cucumber and fresh mint in cold water for a refreshing and hydrating beverage that's perfect for any occasion

Cucumber Mint Cooler

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here