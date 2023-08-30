Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
AUGUST 30, 2023
Red flags in a girl
Image: Pexels
Mutual respect is essential in any relationship. If she depicts disrespectful behavior and is not considerate enough, it is a red flag
Disrespect
Open and respectful communication is the key to a healthy relationship. If she avoids striking up a genuine conversation and opening up, be careful
Image: Pexels
Communication
Does your partner always find fault in your actions? You must analyze things critically
Image: Pexels
Fault
Friends and family are a crucial part of an individual’s life. If your partner discourages you from spending time with them, it is a sign
Image: Pexels
Family
Secretive
Image: Pexels
Trust and transparency are crucial in any relationship. If your partner is secretive in her actions, this can create a barrier between the both of you
Image: Pexels
Flirting
Healthy flirting can do wonders for a relationship! If you find your partner flirting with others, it is not appropriate
Has your girl ditched her previous partner to be with you? She can do the same with you
Ditching
Image: Pexels
Does she make you feel sad or guilty about your actions constantly? She is guilt-tripping you. This pattern can lead to an abusive relationship
Guilt Tripping
Image: Pexels
Double Standards
Image: Pexels
If your partner holds high expectations from you but fails to reciprocate them, she has double standards and it is a red flag
Image: Pexels
Each individual has different patterns of spending and saving their money. But budgeting failure, overspending, and accumulating debt show the financial irresponsibility
Irresponsible
