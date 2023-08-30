Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 30, 2023

Red flags in a girl

Image: Pexels

Mutual respect is essential in any relationship. If she depicts disrespectful behavior and is not considerate enough, it is a red flag

Disrespect

Open and respectful communication is the key to a healthy relationship. If she avoids striking up a genuine conversation and opening up, be careful

Image: Pexels

Communication

Does your partner always find fault in your actions? You must analyze things critically

Image: Pexels

Fault

Friends and family are a crucial part of an individual’s life. If your partner discourages you from spending time with them, it is a sign

Image: Pexels

Family

Secretive

Image: Pexels

Trust and transparency are crucial in any relationship. If your partner is secretive in her actions, this can create a barrier between the both of you

Image: Pexels

Flirting

Healthy flirting can do wonders for a relationship! If you find your partner flirting with others, it is not appropriate

Has your girl ditched her previous partner to be with you? She can do the same with you

Ditching

Image: Pexels

Does she make you feel sad or guilty about your actions constantly? She is guilt-tripping you. This pattern can lead to an abusive relationship

Guilt Tripping

Image: Pexels

Double Standards

Image: Pexels

If your partner holds high expectations from you but fails to reciprocate them, she has double standards and it is a red flag

Image: Pexels

Each individual has different patterns of spending and saving their money. But budgeting failure, overspending, and accumulating debt show the financial irresponsibility

Irresponsible

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here