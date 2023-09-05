Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 05, 2023
Red flags in friendships
A friend might insult you but you try to play it off as a joke
Focus on your own achievements and be proud of yourself even if they make it seem like they did better
“I thought you might be happier for me” is one way you can call out their behavior
To deal with a condescending friend is to have a conversation with them about their behavior
They may completely change how they were and when they are around other friends
Sharing your secrets with others and gossiping behind your back is a major red flag to look out for
When they need something from you they reach out to you first but won’t reciprocate the same actions
A huge red flag is making you feel guilty about spending time with other people
To deal with jealousy, make an effort to understand where the jealousy is coming from
If you don't feel like you can trust this friend and if they have already broken your trust by spilling your secrets to others, they are not a good friend as you expected
