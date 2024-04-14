Heading 3

Aditi Singh

april 14, 2024

Refreshing Aam Panna Recipe

Gather raw mangoes, sugar, cumin powder, black pepper, black salt and some ice cubes

Basics

Image Source: Pexels

Wash and peel the tangy raw mangoes 

Peel

Image Source: Pexels

Boil them in a pressure cooker for quick results until tender 

Boil

Image Source: Pexels

Once boiled, leave them to cool; then remove the pulp in a bowl and discard the mango seeds 

Squeeze the Pulp

Image Source: Pexels

Boil sugar in water to create a syrup like consistency, let it cool 

Sweet Attack!

Image Source: Pexels

Blend the mango pulp in a mixer or blender for a smooth paste to form

Image Source: Pexels

Blend

Add spices such as black pepper, black salt and cumin powder to the smooth pulp paste 

Chatpata flavor!

Image Source: Pexels

Mix the cooled sugar syrup in the pulp paste

Mix

Image Source: Pexels

Dilute the mixture with cold water to achieve your desired consistency

Add water

Image Source: Pexels

Refrigerate the Aam Panna for at least an hour before serving and enjoy this tasty and toothsome drink! 

Chill and serve

Image Source: Pexels

