Aditi Singh
lifestyle
april 14, 2024
Refreshing Aam Panna Recipe
Gather raw mangoes, sugar, cumin powder, black pepper, black salt and some ice cubes
Basics
Image Source: Pexels
Wash and peel the tangy raw mangoes
Peel
Image Source: Pexels
Boil them in a pressure cooker for quick results until tender
Boil
Image Source: Pexels
Once boiled, leave them to cool; then remove the pulp in a bowl and discard the mango seeds
Squeeze the Pulp
Image Source: Pexels
Boil sugar in water to create a syrup like consistency, let it cool
Sweet Attack!
Image Source: Pexels
Blend the mango pulp in a mixer or blender for a smooth paste to form
Image Source: Pexels
Blend
Add spices such as black pepper, black salt and cumin powder to the smooth pulp paste
Chatpata flavor!
Image Source: Pexels
Mix the cooled sugar syrup in the pulp paste
Mix
Image Source: Pexels
Dilute the mixture with cold water to achieve your desired consistency
Add water
Image Source: Pexels
Refrigerate the Aam Panna for at least an hour before serving and enjoy this tasty and toothsome drink!
Chill and serve
Image Source: Pexels
