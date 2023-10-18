Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 18, 2023

Refreshing drinks for Navratri fast

It is an excellent hydrator as coconut water is rich in nutrients and minerals that help you gain energy

Coconut Water

Image Source: Pexels 

This drink is not only refreshing but delivers a pleasant aftertaste. It relaxes the stomach and helps in digestion

Lemon Water

Image Source: Pexels 

Known for aiding digestion and keeping the intestine healthy, buttermilk is very useful during the Navratri fast

Buttermilk

Image Source: Pexels 

It is a quick option for you to stay hydrated that has many nutrients and is not too heavy

Almond Milk

Image Source: Pexels 

It is probably the best option to go for when it comes to hydrating your body. Sugarcane juice can improve your energy level instantly

Sugarcane Juice

Image Source: Pexels 

Take some pineapple juice and add a dash of ginger. Lastly, add chunks of pineapple and serve

Ginger and Pineapple Cooler

Image Source: Pexels 

It is rich in nutrients and is a must-have drink for Navratri fast. The milkshake fights fatigue and provides instant energy 

Dates Milkshake

Image Source: Pexels 

A creamy and delicious smoothie that is healthy yet filling that you can definitely consume during a fast

Pineapple Mango Smoothie

Image Source: Pexels 

Rose is a natural cooler that relaxes the body and mind. Well, the sharbat is great for keeping the body balance in the Navratri fast

Rose Sharbat

Image Source: Pexels 

This juice is extremely hydrating as it contains 95% water content. You can add lemon juice to enhance its taste

Cucumber Juice

Image Source: Pexels 

