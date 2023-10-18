Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 18, 2023
Refreshing drinks for Navratri fast
It is an excellent hydrator as coconut water is rich in nutrients and minerals that help you gain energy
Coconut Water
Image Source: Pexels
This drink is not only refreshing but delivers a pleasant aftertaste. It relaxes the stomach and helps in digestion
Lemon Water
Image Source: Pexels
Known for aiding digestion and keeping the intestine healthy, buttermilk is very useful during the Navratri fast
Buttermilk
Image Source: Pexels
It is a quick option for you to stay hydrated that has many nutrients and is not too heavy
Almond Milk
Image Source: Pexels
It is probably the best option to go for when it comes to hydrating your body. Sugarcane juice can improve your energy level instantly
Sugarcane Juice
Image Source: Pexels
Take some pineapple juice and add a dash of ginger. Lastly, add chunks of pineapple and serve
Ginger and Pineapple Cooler
Image Source: Pexels
It is rich in nutrients and is a must-have drink for Navratri fast. The milkshake fights fatigue and provides instant energy
Dates Milkshake
Image Source: Pexels
A creamy and delicious smoothie that is healthy yet filling that you can definitely consume during a fast
Pineapple Mango Smoothie
Image Source: Pexels
Rose is a natural cooler that relaxes the body and mind. Well, the sharbat is great for keeping the body balance in the Navratri fast
Rose Sharbat
Image Source: Pexels
This juice is extremely hydrating as it contains 95% water content. You can add lemon juice to enhance its taste
Cucumber Juice
Image Source: Pexels
