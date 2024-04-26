Heading 3

Refreshing Kiwi beverages to beat the heat 

It is a combination of fresh kiwi juice and lemonade, served over ice for a cool and tangy treat! 

Kiwi Lemonade

It's as refreshing as it sounds! Crushed kiwis are mixed with mint leaves, soda water, and a touch of lime juice, and is then served chilled

Kiwi Mint Cooler

Imagine a day in the basking sun and you get this cold-brewed tea infused with kiwi slices and sweetener to taste, served over ice; ideal, right? 

 Kiwi Iced Tea

 This beverage is created with kiwi puree, lime juice, and sparkling water, and then at last is garnished with lime slices for an extra zing! 

Kiwi Limeade

Fresh kiwi chunks are combined with coconut water along with a splash of pineapple juice; then is served cold for a tropical refuge! 

Kiwi Coconut Water

Scoops of kiwi sorbet are topped with sparkling water or ginger ale for a bubbly and fruity indulgence that’ll indeed soothe your throat! 

 Kiwi Sorbet Float

Squashed kiwi, lime wedges, mint leaves, and a hint of sugar, topped with soda water and served over ice for a Kiwi twist on a classic cocktail

Kiwi Mojito

Kiwi Cucumber Cooler

This robust drink includes blended kiwi, cucumber slices, lime juice, and a touch of honey, served over ice for a hydrating and revitalizing beverage

Kiwi Berry Smoothie

This creamy beverage is basically a blend of kiwi, mixed berries, yogurt, and a splash of coconut water or fruit juice, making up for a nutritious and refreshing drink

 A fruity blend of kiwi, pineapple juice, and orange juice served over ice for a tropical escape in a glass! 

 Kiwi Pineapple Punch

