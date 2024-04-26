Heading 3
Refreshing Kiwi beverages to beat the heat
It is a combination of fresh kiwi juice and lemonade, served over ice for a cool and tangy treat!
Kiwi Lemonade
Image Source: freepik
It's as refreshing as it sounds! Crushed kiwis are mixed with mint leaves, soda water, and a touch of lime juice, and is then served chilled
Kiwi Mint Cooler
Image Source: freepik
Imagine a day in the basking sun and you get this cold-brewed tea infused with kiwi slices and sweetener to taste, served over ice; ideal, right?
Kiwi Iced Tea
Image Source: freepik
This beverage is created with kiwi puree, lime juice, and sparkling water, and then at last is garnished with lime slices for an extra zing!
Kiwi Limeade
Image Source: freepik
Fresh kiwi chunks are combined with coconut water along with a splash of pineapple juice; then is served cold for a tropical refuge!
Image Source: freepik
Kiwi Coconut Water
Scoops of kiwi sorbet are topped with sparkling water or ginger ale for a bubbly and fruity indulgence that’ll indeed soothe your throat!
Kiwi Sorbet Float
Image Source: freepik
Squashed kiwi, lime wedges, mint leaves, and a hint of sugar, topped with soda water and served over ice for a Kiwi twist on a classic cocktail
Kiwi Mojito
Image Source: freepik
Kiwi Cucumber Cooler
Image Source: freepik
This robust drink includes blended kiwi, cucumber slices, lime juice, and a touch of honey, served over ice for a hydrating and revitalizing beverage
Kiwi Berry Smoothie
Image Source: freepik
This creamy beverage is basically a blend of kiwi, mixed berries, yogurt, and a splash of coconut water or fruit juice, making up for a nutritious and refreshing drink
A fruity blend of kiwi, pineapple juice, and orange juice served over ice for a tropical escape in a glass!
Kiwi Pineapple Punch
Image Source: freepik
