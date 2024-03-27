Heading 3
Refreshing Mango beverages to try
A popular Indian yogurt-based drink blended with ripe mangoes, yogurt, and a hint of cardamom
Mango Lassi
Image Source: Pexels
A simple blend of ripe mangoes, yogurt or milk, and honey or sugar for sweetness
Mango Smoothie
Image Source: Pexels
A refreshing twist on the classic mojito, made with fresh mango puree, mint leaves, lime juice, and soda water
Mango Mojito
Image Source: Pexels
Sweetened iced tea infused with mango puree or syrup, served over ice with a slice of fresh mango
Mango Iced Tea
Image Source: Pexels
A tropical take on the classic margarita, made with mango puree, tequila, lime juice
Image Source: Pexels
Mango Margarita
A fruity and refreshing sangria made with white wine, mango chunks, orange juice, and a variety of other fruits
Mango Sangria
Image Source: Pexels
A brunch favorite made by combining champagne or sparkling wine with mango puree or mango nectar
Mango Mimosa
Image Source: Pexels
A refreshing drink made by blending ripe mangoes with fresh mint leaves, lime juice, and sparkling water
Mango Mint Cooler
Image Source: Pexels
Mango Kombucha
Image Source: Pexels
A probiotic-rich beverage made by fermenting sweetened black or green tea with mango puree or juice
A floral and fruity twist on traditional lemonade, flavored with mango puree and a hint of rosewater
Mango Rosewater Lemonade
Image Source: Pexels
