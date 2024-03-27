Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 27, 2024

Refreshing Mango beverages to try

A popular Indian yogurt-based drink blended with ripe mangoes, yogurt, and a hint of cardamom

Mango Lassi

Image Source: Pexels

A simple blend of ripe mangoes, yogurt or milk, and honey or sugar for sweetness

Mango Smoothie

Image Source: Pexels

A refreshing twist on the classic mojito, made with fresh mango puree, mint leaves, lime juice, and soda water

Mango Mojito

Image Source: Pexels

Sweetened iced tea infused with mango puree or syrup, served over ice with a slice of fresh mango

Mango Iced Tea

Image Source: Pexels

A tropical take on the classic margarita, made with mango puree, tequila, lime juice

Image Source: Pexels

Mango Margarita

A fruity and refreshing sangria made with white wine, mango chunks, orange juice, and a variety of other fruits

Mango Sangria

Image Source: Pexels

A brunch favorite made by combining champagne or sparkling wine with mango puree or mango nectar

Mango Mimosa

Image Source: Pexels

A refreshing drink made by blending ripe mangoes with fresh mint leaves, lime juice, and sparkling water

Mango Mint Cooler

Image Source: Pexels

Mango Kombucha

Image Source: Pexels

A probiotic-rich beverage made by fermenting sweetened black or green tea with mango puree or juice

A floral and fruity twist on traditional lemonade, flavored with mango puree and a hint of rosewater

Mango Rosewater Lemonade

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here