Sanjukta Choudhury

june 21, 2024

Refreshing Mango Matka Kulfi Recipe

2 cups of ripe mango pulp, 1 cup of condensed milk, 1 cup of heavy cream, 1/2 cup of milk, 1/4 cup of sugar (optional), 1/2 teaspoon of cardamom powder, saffron strands (optional), and chopped pistachios and almonds

Ingredients Needed

Peel and chop 2 ripe mangoes, then blend the mango pieces into a smooth pulp. Set the pulp aside for later use

Prepare Mango Pulp

In a heavy-bottomed pan, pour 1/2 cup of milk and add 1 cup of condensed milk. Heat the mixture on a low flame

Heat Milk and Condensed Milk

Stir continuously to prevent burning, cooking until the mixture thickens slightly. Remove from heat and let it cool

Thicken the Mixture

In a separate bowl, pour 1 cup of heavy cream and whip until it forms soft peaks. Gently fold the whipped cream into the cooled milk mixture

Whip Heavy Cream

Gradually add the mango pulp to the mixture, stirring well until everything is evenly combined. Add 1/2 teaspoon of cardamom powder for flavor

Add Mango Pulp

Taste the mixture and add 1/4 cup of sugar if needed, mixing until the sugar dissolves completely

Optional Sweetening

Soak a few saffron strands in warm milk, then add this saffron milk to the kulfi mixture and mix well for a subtle saffron flavor

Infuse with Saffron (Optional)

Pour into Matkas

Pour the mixture into small earthen pots (matkas) and sprinkle chopped pistachios and almonds on top. Cover with foil and freeze for 6-8 hours

Remove from the freezer and let it sit for a few minutes to soften slightly before enjoying your homemade Mango Matka Kulfi!

Serve the Kulfi

