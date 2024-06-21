Refreshing Mango Matka Kulfi Recipe

2 cups of ripe mango pulp, 1 cup of condensed milk, 1 cup of heavy cream, 1/2 cup of milk, 1/4 cup of sugar (optional), 1/2 teaspoon of cardamom powder, saffron strands (optional), and chopped pistachios and almonds
Ingredients Needed
Image Source: Freepik
Peel and chop 2 ripe mangoes, then blend the mango pieces into a smooth pulp. Set the pulp aside for later use
Prepare Mango Pulp
Image Source: Freepik
In a heavy-bottomed pan, pour 1/2 cup of milk and add 1 cup of condensed milk. Heat the mixture on a low flame
Heat Milk and Condensed Milk
Image Source: Freepik
Stir continuously to prevent burning, cooking until the mixture thickens slightly. Remove from heat and let it cool
Thicken the Mixture
Image Source: Freepik
In a separate bowl, pour 1 cup of heavy cream and whip until it forms soft peaks. Gently fold the whipped cream into the cooled milk mixture
Image Source: Freepik
Whip Heavy Cream
Gradually add the mango pulp to the mixture, stirring well until everything is evenly combined. Add 1/2 teaspoon of cardamom powder for flavor
Add Mango Pulp
Image Source: Freepik
Taste the mixture and add 1/4 cup of sugar if needed, mixing until the sugar dissolves completely
Optional Sweetening
Image Source: Freepik
Soak a few saffron strands in warm milk, then add this saffron milk to the kulfi mixture and mix well for a subtle saffron flavor
Infuse with Saffron (Optional)
Image Source: Freepik
Pour into Matkas
Image Source: Freepik
Pour the mixture into small earthen pots (matkas) and sprinkle chopped pistachios and almonds on top. Cover with foil and freeze for 6-8 hours
Remove from the freezer and let it sit for a few minutes to soften slightly before enjoying your homemade Mango Matka Kulfi!