Refreshing Masala Soda Recipe To Try
Squeeze the juice of one to two lemons into a glass
Add one to two teaspoons of sugar or sugar syrup, thus depending on your sweetness preference
Sprinkle a pinch of salt into the glass
Add a pinch of roasted cumin powder for a tangy flavor
Add a pinch of black salt for an extra touch of chatpata flavor
Add a few fresh mint leaves to the glass
Fill the glass ice cubes for a chilly beverage
Pour soda water into the glass but make sure to leave some space at the top as it might overflow with the fizz
Stir gently to mix all the ingredients
Garnish with a lemon slice or a mint leaves and relish your refreshing Masala Soda!
