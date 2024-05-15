Heading 3

Refreshing Masala Soda Recipe To Try

Squeeze the juice of one to two lemons into a glass

Basics! 

Add one to two teaspoons of sugar or sugar syrup, thus depending on your sweetness preference

 Sweet Check!

Sprinkle a pinch of salt into the glass

 Khatta-Meetha!

Add a pinch of roasted cumin powder for a tangy flavor

 Spice Attack! 

Add a pinch of black salt for an extra touch of chatpata flavor

Added Flavor! 

Add a few fresh mint leaves to the glass

Refresh-ness!

Fill the glass ice cubes for a chilly beverage

Icy Touch! 

 Pour soda water into the glass but make sure to leave some space at the top as it might overflow with the fizz

Almost There! 

Stir gently to mix all the ingredients

Last Mix

Garnish with a lemon slice or a mint leaves and relish your refreshing Masala Soda!

 Refreshing Treat! 

