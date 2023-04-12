APRIL 12, 2023
Refreshing Watermelon Recipes
A simple coating of lime zest and fresh ginger are needed to make the whole dish coherent. The fruits get to shine in this dish
Ginger-lime melon salad
Combine watermelon, rum, and mint jelly, and blend them together. After the mixture is frozen, stir regularly to help turn it into a fluffy icy dessert that resembles a snow cone but with the grown-up flavors of a mojito
Watermelon mojito granita
Another ingredient that is highly abundant in the summer is mint. Use mints along with watermelons and see the magic in the heat
Minted watermelon salad
This watermelon recipe uses fresh watermelon to make a water, then combines it with a bit of simple syrup for a sublimely simple drink
Watermelon-mint Agua Fresca
Watermelon ice pops
These ice pops wonderfully balance the tastes of spicy pepper, and zippy lime juice along with the tart, and fresh watermelon juice
Watermelon jelly is a delightful way to preserve the flavors of this sweet fruit long after the growing season has ended
Watermelon jelly
Watermelons mixed with basils give a refreshing taste in the summer
Watermelon-basil mojito
It is a 3-ingredient recipe made with watermelon, lemon juice, and mint leaves
Watermelon slush
Watermelon along with jalapeno boosts the energy
Watermelon jalapeno margarita
This healthy shake is made of coconut milk and watermelon chunks
Watermelon coconut milkshake
