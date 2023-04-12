Heading 3

 Arpita Sarkar

Food 

APRIL 12, 2023

Refreshing Watermelon Recipes 

Image- Pexels

A simple coating of lime zest and fresh ginger are needed to make the whole dish coherent. The fruits get to shine in this dish

Ginger-lime melon salad 

Image- Pexels

Combine watermelon, rum, and mint jelly, and blend them together. After the mixture is frozen, stir regularly to help turn it into a fluffy icy dessert that resembles a snow cone but with the grown-up flavors of a mojito

Watermelon mojito granita 

Another ingredient that is highly abundant in the summer is mint. Use mints along with watermelons and see the magic in the heat 

Image- Pexels

Minted watermelon salad 

This watermelon recipe uses fresh watermelon to make a water, then combines it with a bit of simple syrup for a sublimely simple drink 

Image- Pexels

Watermelon-mint Agua Fresca

Image- Pexels

Watermelon ice pops 

These ice pops wonderfully balance the tastes of spicy pepper, and zippy lime juice along with the tart, and fresh watermelon juice

Watermelon jelly is a delightful way to preserve the flavors of this sweet fruit long after the growing season has ended

Image- Pexels

Watermelon jelly

Watermelons mixed with basils give a refreshing taste in the summer 

Image- Pexels

Watermelon-basil mojito 

It is a 3-ingredient recipe made with watermelon, lemon juice, and mint leaves 

Image- Pexels

Watermelon slush

Watermelon along with jalapeno boosts the energy 

Image- Pexels

Watermelon jalapeno margarita 

This healthy shake is made of coconut milk and watermelon chunks

Image- Pexels

Watermelon coconut milkshake

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here