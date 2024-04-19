Heading 3

Aditi Singh

APRIL 19, 2024

Regal and Creamy Tiramisu varieties To try 

The traditional combination of ladyfingers, espresso, mascarpone cheese, and cocoa powder; indeed a heavenly taste! 

Classic Tiramisu

A decadent twist with layers of chocolate-flavored ladyfingers and chocolate ganache; a double dose of sweetness! 

Chocolate Tiramisu

A fruity variation featuring layers of raspberry sauce or fresh raspberries for a tangy contrast; you’ll surely experience a burst of flavors 

 Raspberry Tiramisu

A refreshing version with lemon-infused ladyfingers and a zesty lemon mascarpone filling; you’ll be in for a surprise! 

 Lemon Tiramisu

 Indulge in flavorful layers of Nutella-infused mascarpone cream for a rich and creamy treat

Nutella Tiramisu

This tiramisu is made with sweet and juicy strawberries layered between coffee-soaked ladyfingers and mascarpone cheese

Strawberry Tiramisu

A nutty twist with crushed pistachios sprinkled between layers of creamy mascarpone; a crunchy and creamy delight! 

Pistachio Tiramisu

Salted Caramel Tiramisu

Enjoy the perfect balance of sweet and salty flavors with layers of caramel sauce and sea salt

Irish Cream Tiramisu

 Infuse a touch of Irish cream into the mascarpone filling for a pleasant twist; this tiramisu will indeed amaze you! 

Tiramisu Cheesecake

Combine the flavors of Tiramisu with a creamy cheesecake base for an irresistible dessert; mouthwatering, isn’t it! 

