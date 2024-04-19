Heading 3
Aditi Singh
APRIL 19, 2024
Regal and Creamy Tiramisu varieties To try
The traditional combination of ladyfingers, espresso, mascarpone cheese, and cocoa powder; indeed a heavenly taste!
Classic Tiramisu
A decadent twist with layers of chocolate-flavored ladyfingers and chocolate ganache; a double dose of sweetness!
Chocolate Tiramisu
A fruity variation featuring layers of raspberry sauce or fresh raspberries for a tangy contrast; you’ll surely experience a burst of flavors
Raspberry Tiramisu
A refreshing version with lemon-infused ladyfingers and a zesty lemon mascarpone filling; you’ll be in for a surprise!
Lemon Tiramisu
Indulge in flavorful layers of Nutella-infused mascarpone cream for a rich and creamy treat
Nutella Tiramisu
This tiramisu is made with sweet and juicy strawberries layered between coffee-soaked ladyfingers and mascarpone cheese
Strawberry Tiramisu
A nutty twist with crushed pistachios sprinkled between layers of creamy mascarpone; a crunchy and creamy delight!
Pistachio Tiramisu
Salted Caramel Tiramisu
Enjoy the perfect balance of sweet and salty flavors with layers of caramel sauce and sea salt
Irish Cream Tiramisu
Infuse a touch of Irish cream into the mascarpone filling for a pleasant twist; this tiramisu will indeed amaze you!
Tiramisu Cheesecake
Combine the flavors of Tiramisu with a creamy cheesecake base for an irresistible dessert; mouthwatering, isn’t it!
