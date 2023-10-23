Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

OCTOBER 23, 2023

Rejection tips

 Find a quiet and private setting where you can have an open and honest conversation without distractions

Choose the right time and place

Honesty is crucial. Be straightforward about your feelings, but also be kind in your delivery

Be honest

Frame your conversation in terms of your own feelings and preferences, rather than making judgments about the other person

Use "I" statements

Understand that the other person may have invested time and emotions. Show empathy and respect for their feelings

Be respectful and empathetic

Avoid unnecessary details or excuses. A simple, clear message is often the best approach

Keep It short and simple

Avoid blaming the other person for your lack of interest. Instead, focus on your feelings and compatibility

Avoid blame

Don't give false hope or mixed signals, make it clear that you're not interested in a romantic relationship

Don't lead on

If you genuinely see potential for friendship, express your wish to remain friends if the other person is interested

Offer friendship
 (if appropriate)

Give the other person a chance to express their feelings and respond with empathy

Listen calmly

Stick to your decision while maintaining politeness and respect

Stay firm but polite

