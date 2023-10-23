Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
OCTOBER 23, 2023
Rejection tips
Find a quiet and private setting where you can have an open and honest conversation without distractions
Choose the right time and place
Honesty is crucial. Be straightforward about your feelings, but also be kind in your delivery
Be honest
Frame your conversation in terms of your own feelings and preferences, rather than making judgments about the other person
Use "I" statements
Understand that the other person may have invested time and emotions. Show empathy and respect for their feelings
Be respectful and empathetic
Avoid unnecessary details or excuses. A simple, clear message is often the best approach
Keep It short and simple
Avoid blaming the other person for your lack of interest. Instead, focus on your feelings and compatibility
Avoid blame
Don't give false hope or mixed signals, make it clear that you're not interested in a romantic relationship
Don't lead on
If you genuinely see potential for friendship, express your wish to remain friends if the other person is interested
Offer friendship
(if appropriate)
Give the other person a chance to express their feelings and respond with empathy
Listen calmly
Stick to your decision while maintaining politeness and respect
Stay firm but polite
