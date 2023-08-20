Heading 3
AUGUST 20, 2023
Relationship flaws of zodiac signs
This fiery zodiac sign tends to like things fast! They fall fast, decide things in a blink, and drift away even at the slightest tiffs
Aries
Taureans Are the ones who are hot-headed and passionate. They are attracted to looks more than inner beauty
Taurus
Geminis prefer mental stimulation more than physical one. Their tendency to give excess love might make their partner insecure
Gemini
Cancerians like people who take care of them. But this can harm them if they are not careful. They might end up in an abusive relationship
Cancer
This zodiac sign is known for its dramatic interventions! These individuals are not very responsible when it comes to a relationship
Leo
Virgo
Virgos are known to be perfectionists! They might emphasize the minor imperfections of their partner which is their flaw
Libra
Libras anticipate love and being in a relationship! They do not like being single, even if they are in an abusive relationship
Scorpions find satisfaction in sexual ecstasy! They seek a sexual relationship more than an emotional one
Scorpio
Sagittarians are adventurous and they love their independence. They might distance themselves from their partner to feel independent
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Capricornians like being the mature ones in a relationship. They might expect too much while looking for stability in their partner
Aquarius
Aquarians are fascinated by quirky things! If their partner is boring, they might lose interest in their relationship
Pisces
Pieces look for fairytale romance in a relationship! It may be too dreamy for a realistic and practical world
