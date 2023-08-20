Heading 3

AUGUST 20, 2023

Relationship flaws of zodiac signs

This fiery zodiac sign tends to like things fast! They fall fast, decide things in a blink, and drift away even at the slightest tiffs 

Aries 

Taureans Are the ones who are hot-headed and passionate. They are attracted to looks more than inner beauty 

 Taurus 

Geminis prefer mental stimulation more than physical one. Their tendency to give excess love might make their partner insecure 

Gemini 

Cancerians like people who take care of them. But this can harm them if they are not careful. They might end up in an abusive relationship 

Cancer 

This zodiac sign is known for its dramatic interventions! These individuals are not very responsible when it comes to a relationship 

 Leo 

Virgo 

Virgos are known to be perfectionists! They might emphasize the minor imperfections of their partner which is their flaw 

Libra 

Libras anticipate love and being in a relationship! They do not like being single, even if they are in an abusive relationship 

Scorpions find satisfaction in sexual ecstasy! They seek a sexual relationship more than an emotional one 

 Scorpio 

Sagittarians are adventurous and they love their independence. They might distance themselves from their partner to feel independent 

Sagittarius 

 Capricorn 

Capricornians like being the mature ones in a relationship. They might expect too much while  looking for stability in their partner 

Aquarius 

Aquarians are fascinated by quirky things! If their partner is boring, they might lose interest in their relationship 

Pisces 

Pieces look for fairytale romance in a relationship! It may be too dreamy for a realistic and practical world 

