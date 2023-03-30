MAR 30, 2023

Heading 3

Relationship Gestures That Men Adore

It’s a known fact that men do not like getting into disputes in a relationship. Sometimes it's nice to put an end to your thinking and just decide randomly to go out

Make Plans Instead Of Debating

Guys don’t say this out loud but they secretly love when their women cook for them or share a bite with them. Even sharing the last bite of your food means a lot to him

Sharing Food Or Bringing The Food He Loves

Men don’t speak about it often but once you identify that there is something offbeat, be it because of patchy work life or anything- give him a cute pamper at home or surprise him with anything he likes

Surprising Him When His Mood Is Off

Men adore it when their lady love gets together with the people that mean the world to him. Extra efforts or making plans with his friends and family can make him super happy

Get Composed With His Family 

Tell Him You Are Proud Of Him 

Every human needs to be praised for the things they do. Tell him you are proud of him! Also, be proud of the little things he does for you

Your partner need not necessarily be a dancing expert for this activity but this is one of the greatest romantic gestures for him

Make Him Your Dance Partner 

Whenever you are out shopping, do not forget to bring something for your guy! Even if it's a small thing, he will feel adored when you get something for him

Shop For Him 

When your partner is sick, take proper care of him. Make them a hot cup of soup, sit with them, and shower your love to make them feel warm

Be With Him In Sickness 

If you don't acknowledge your partner publicly, it can lower their morale. Hold their hands in public, introduce them as your boyfriend to your friends, and do subtle flirting to make them feel special

Flirt With Him Publicly 

The internet is filled with funny couple memes, cute quotes, and sweet poems. Tag your partner in a meme or a quote and shower them with love on social media

Tag Them On Social Media 

