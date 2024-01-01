Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

january 1, 2024

Relationship mistakes based on zodiac signs

Jumping in too fast without thinking

Aries


Being too stubborn to compromise

Taurus


Not communicating your true feelings

Gemini


Holding onto past hurts and not letting go

Cancer 


Needing constant attention and validation

Leo 


Avoiding confrontation at all costs 

Libra


Keeping too many secrets

Scorpio 


Fear of commitment and settling down

Sagittarius 


Putting work before relationships 

Capricorn 


Being emotionally distant

Aquarius 


