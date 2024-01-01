Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
january 1, 2024
Relationship mistakes based on zodiac signs
Jumping in too fast without thinking
Aries
Image: shutterstock
Being too stubborn to compromise
Taurus
Image: shutterstock
Not communicating your true feelings
Gemini
Image: shutterstock
Holding onto past hurts and not letting go
Cancer
Image: shutterstock
Needing constant attention and validation
Leo
Image: shutterstock
Avoiding confrontation at all costs
Libra
Image: shutterstock
Keeping too many secrets
Scorpio
Image: shutterstock
Fear of commitment and settling down
Sagittarius
Image: shutterstock
Putting work before relationships
Capricorn
Image: shutterstock
Being emotionally distant
Aquarius
Image: shutterstock
