Relationship Mistakes Cancer Women Make
One of the most common problems of Cancerians is that their fluctuating attitude, sentiments and emotions can wreak havoc on their partner
Mood Swings Run Wild
Cancer women spend too much time reminiscing bygone days and cribbing over what she has lost
Obsessing Over the Past
She makes her partner her whole world and due to this, she starts taking things too personally. This further makes her overreact to the tiniest of things
Being Hypersensitive
A Cancer woman has profound emotional ties due to which she completely thinks from her heart instead of her mind. Once she sets her heart on something, she won't let it go!
Clinginess
A Cancer woman possesses maternal instincts and starts babying her partner which becomes too irritating after a point
Parenting Her Partner
Cancerians are highly sensitive and therefore they are super quick to pick up defending lines that can only worsen the squabbles in the relationship
Rapid Defense
When a Cancerian starts closing herself every time she feels tired, sensitive, or introspective, it can take a toll on the mental well-being of her partner
Closing Herself Off
They simply start ignoring the problems or express that they don’t care at all. This attitude leads to ghosting people
Aggressive in a Passive Way
Because they love too much, they overly think about everything which creates disputes and disorder in their relationship
Over Scrutinizes Things
A Cancer woman is all about home, family, boundaries and security. Imagine your partner not having friends and she only wants to stay with you 24*7? Isn’t it stifling
Emotional Neediness
