Aditi Balsaver

NOV 21, 2022

LIFESTYLE

Relationship Mistakes
Gemini Women Make

Gemini women will do whatever it takes to achieve their goals. Sadly, they might trick somebody or something into giving them what they desire

Manipulative

Geminis are private people who appreciate their alone time. If they feel that you are invading their space, they will let you know, and it won't be pleasant

Enjoy Solitude Too Much

The notion is that you won't be able to predict the cards that the Gemini will deal, so you'll just have to go with the flow

Inconsistent Nature

Their mercurial nature, which causes them to fluctuate in their feelings for people, can make romance difficult

Hot And Cold Behaviour

Their propensity for multitasking can occasionally cause problems in romance, as they date multiple individuals at the same time

Dating Several People

Gemini women require a lot of mental stimulation to keep them entertained, so occasionally they may resort to spreading stories or inciting drama in an effort to spice up a relationship

Toxic Drama

These ladies never seem to let their guard down. Good luck trying to reach them till they discover their true feelings for you!

Challenging to Connect with

If you're a Gemini woman, try to approach your relationship more like a brilliantly intricate poem rather than like a math problem

Trusts Her Mind over Heart

Geminis have a reputation for being two-faced, largely because they occasionally have a propensity to distort the facts

Two-faced

Although gossip has its place and time, it can backfire in a relationship. Geminis should be careful to never disparage their relationship to friends

Gossipping

