Relationship Mistakes Leo Women Make
A Leo woman always wants the limelight over them and feels like the world should revolve around them all the time.
Craving Centre Stage
When someone criticizes her thoughts and actions, she becomes overly sensitive and can go to any lengths to protect her image and ego.
Sensitive to Criticism
For Leos, drama is their life! They love being loud and flashy and have the ability to take the problem over the top.
Melodramatic
Leos are self-absorbed people who just want to talk about their emotions and love being heard and need lots of attention.
Need a Lot of Attention
Their deep passion sometimes takes the route of possessiveness and jealousy and they don’t even allow their partner to talk to others.
Possessive
Leos are born leaders and they never compromise on quality. Right from high-end gifts to expensive dates, Leos are way too picky about everything.
Too Picky
Leos are filled with strength, courage, and pride and they never like asking for help and favor but this trait can actually pose a problem in relationships.
Ego And Pride
Outshining a partner makes them appear foolish and no one wants to stay with a person who just wants to hog the limelight.
Competitive And Aggressive
Be it food or materialistic things, a Leo woman once said she needs it then she expects her partner to be on his toes to fulfill her desires.
Impulsive
Because of their never-ending fear of getting cheated, Leos remain emotionally insecure in their relationships and due to this, they go over-possessive and jealous.
Insecure
