Relationship Mistakes
Libra Women Make
She can be a bad-tempered spouse at times who regularly loses her composure, making interaction with her challenging
She’s Irritable
She will question her boyfriend while attempting to assert authority and power
Obnoxious
Libra women can be the partner who is overly reliant on the other person and refrains from taking tough calls or decisions on their own
An Over-dependent Girlfriend
Her lover’s energy will be greatly depleted by dating her, and even when they do something kind for her, it will cost the lover a great deal emotionally
She Uses People
While generous presents can be a sign of a beautiful romance, going overboard might make Libras open to exploitation by others
She Love Bombs Her Partner
As they are guided by Venus, this sign can be addicted to romance. However, hopping from relationship to relationship without taking any time to reflect alone can result in a co-dependent mindset
Hopping from Relationship to Relationship
Make sure you're not falling for someone's Instagram aesthetic, professional title, or hot figure rather than seeing them for who they are
Shallow
Libras should be mindful of respecting boundaries in partnerships, which may require reining in their flirty behaviour
Flirtatious with Others
Libras detest disagreement, therefore they frequently try to be amenable, in an effort to keep things amicable with their spouse. But a healthy partnership will have conflicts!
Runs Away from Healthy Conflict
Libras tend to stay in relationships long after they have passed their expiration date rather than engage in dispute or run the risk of causing drama with their significant other
Not Ending Stagnant Relationships
