Relationship Mistakes
 Libra Women Make

She can be a bad-tempered spouse at times who regularly loses her composure, making interaction with her challenging

She’s Irritable

She will question her boyfriend while attempting to assert authority and power

Obnoxious

Libra women can be the partner who is overly reliant on the other person and refrains from taking tough calls or decisions on their own

An Over-dependent Girlfriend

Her lover’s energy will be greatly depleted by dating her, and even when they do something kind for her, it will cost the lover a great deal emotionally

She Uses People

While generous presents can be a sign of a beautiful romance, going overboard might make Libras open to exploitation by others

She Love Bombs Her Partner

As they are guided by Venus, this sign can be addicted to romance. However, hopping from relationship to relationship without taking any time to reflect alone can result in a co-dependent mindset

Hopping from Relationship to Relationship

Make sure you're not falling for someone's Instagram aesthetic, professional title, or hot figure rather than seeing them for who they are

Shallow

Libras should be mindful of respecting boundaries in partnerships, which may require reining in their flirty behaviour

Flirtatious with Others

Libras detest disagreement, therefore they frequently try to be amenable, in an effort to keep things amicable with their spouse. But a healthy partnership will have conflicts!

Runs Away from Healthy Conflict

Libras tend to stay in relationships long after they have passed their expiration date rather than engage in dispute or run the risk of causing drama with their significant other

Not Ending Stagnant Relationships

