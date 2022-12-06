Heading 3

Relationship Mistakes Pisces Women Make

Being highly emotional, Pisces juggle the boundaries of their feelings and emotions. A Pisces woman gets too involved in her own feelings that she forgets about her partner’s

Struggles with Confines

These women spend too much time reminiscing about bygone days and cribbing over what she may have lost and do not face reality

Not Being Able to Face Reality

She makes her partner her whole world and due to this, she starts taking things too personally. This further makes her overreact to the tiniest of things

Being Hypersensitive

This woman has profound emotional ties due to which she completely thinks from her heart instead of her mind. She keeps being contradictory and variable

Being Variable

A Piscean should know where to stand with her feelings to avoid being wishy-washy

Wishy-washy Attitude

Pisceans are highly sensitive and therefore they are super quick to pick up defending lines that can only worsen the squabbles in the relationship

Highly Sensitive

Changing yourself and transforming into a new version in order to please someone else is not good for a nurturing relationship

Changing Their Persona for a Partner

During the time of heated arguments and the overwhelming period they prefer to escape as compared to fighting for it

Runs off During Stressful Times

Because they love too much, they overly think about everything which creates disputes and disorder in their relationship

Over Scrutinizes Things

Focus on Cheesy Costly Romantic Materialism

Pisces are highly romantic and they even fantasize dreamy and surreal scenarios in their head with their partner. A Piscean is sometimes a little pricey to maintain in a relationship

