Relationship Mistakes Scorpio Women Make
Scorpios are highly knowledgeable, but if they use this gift to dominate everyone they know and fail to listen to what others have to say, problems may arise
Being a Knucklehead
When it comes to spontaneity, Scorpios shine. Yet, making plans together is a requirement of being with someone. And Scorpio occasionally finds this difficult
Too Spontaneous
These cosmic scorpions occasionally have a tendency to become a little bit overly dictatorial or restricted in partnerships
Too Conservative
Scorpio women need to learn to regulate their constant worry about what their lover is doing when they are not physically together
Monitoring Their Partners
Although it can seem enticing, losing sight of your limits with your partner can make it difficult to set healthy ones
Failing to Respect Boundaries
Scorpios are intensely loyal, but on the flip side, they may be quite possessive and demand a lifelong commitment from anybody who manages to open their padlocked heart
Dominating And Possessive
Even when their partners behave impeccably, Scorpios are tempted to engage in some less-than-respectful actions behind their partners' backs (like lying or snooping through their texts)
Low-key Hypocrites
Scorpios need to understand that they have no power over other people's actions
A Control Freak
Their intimate relationships may suffer as a result of their constant brooding and fixation on doom and gloom
Continually Sulking
To reduce envy in relationships, they must increase freedom for all parties, and develop security and trust with partners
Too Envious
