Relationship Mistakes Taurus Women Make
In a relationship, jealousy and possessiveness are obvious warning flags, and these are the obvious flaws that a Taurus woman possesses
Over Possessive
Taurus women are very headstrong. When you get into disagreements with them, they won't back down due to their stubborn nature
Stubborn
Clinging onto People
While being overly needy is often regarded as a poisonous dating behavior, a Taurus woman is usually like this
In any connection, being honest is crucial to developing trust. However, harsh bluntness is a different matter altogether
Too Blunt
Taurus women have a difficult time letting go and they hold long-lasting resentments which could harm their relationship
Holding Grudges
These ladies seek assurance and comfort in money and goods and always pick them over their lover
Money-minded
Taurus women have a habit to become fixed in their routines and remain in their echo chambers, which can occasionally cause their relationships to stagnate
Stagnating a Relationship
The Taurus women are bossy, as they reject change and want to control their partners and their relationships
Acting Bossy
Taurus women struggle to control their wrath when they feel horrible about something. They might not be aware of the devastating effects a bad temper can have on their relationship
Raging Temper
Taurus women are realistic and prefer to enter into partnerships gradually. But if these women move too slowly, the passion can die
Moving Too Slowly
