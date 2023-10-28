Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

OCTOBER 28, 2023

Relationship myths

While love is essential in a relationship, it's not the only factor that can overcome all challenges

Love Conquers All

Happily Ever After

Many people expect relationships to be perfect, like a fairy tale. In reality, all couples face challenges and disagreements

Some believe that jealousy is a natural expression of love. In reality, excessive jealousy can be a sign of insecurity or trust issues, and it can harm a relationship

Jealousy is a Sign of Love

It's common to hear the idea that two people in a relationship should complete one another. In healthy relationships, both individuals should be whole and independent, supporting each other 

You Should Complete Each Other

The concept of a perfect "soulmate" who fulfills all your needs is a myth. Strong relationships are built through effort, shared values, and effective communication, rather than relying on a predestined connection

Soulmates

 A successful relationship takes work and effort. It's not always smooth sailing, and challenges are normal

Love Should Be Easy

Partners often assume that the other one should know what they want without being told

Communication Should Be Mind-Reading

Disagreements and arguments are natural in any relationship. It's how you resolve conflicts that matters

Fighting Means a Bad Relationship

Some believe that if someone cheats in a relationship, they'll always cheat. While unfaithfulness is a breach of trust, people can learn from their mistakes and change their behavior

Once Cheated, Always a Cheater

As individuals grow and change, so do their relationships. It's unrealistic to expect a relationship to stay exactly the same over time

Relationships Shouldn't Change

