Reliving Childhood With These Popsicle Delights

A tangy and sweet combination perfect for summer; the tartness of lemon and sweetness of strawberry is a top-notch combo

Strawberry-Lemonade

Tropical flavors that will transport you to a sunny beach, this popsicle flavor is a haven for taste buds 

Mango-Coconut

Refreshing and cooling, with a hint of mint for extra freshness; this mixture will surely create the best popsicle

Watermelon-Mint

A unique twist on a classic fruit, with the herbal notes of basil complementing the sweetness of pineapple; it tastes like the fresh smell of first rain

Pineapple-Basil

Tart raspberries paired with zesty lime thus creating a mouthwatering treat; or a rather fruity one

Raspberry-Lime

The floral aroma of lavender enhances the sweetness of blueberries in this sophisticated flavor, offering a beautiful hue and taste

Blueberry-Lavender

Juicy peaches are frozen with a kick of spicy ginger for a refreshing and energizing popsicle

Peach-Ginger

The perfect balance of tart kiwi and sweet strawberries; will make you reminisce about your childhood days

Kiwi-Strawberry

Coconut Lime

Creamy coconut milk paired with tangy lime juice for a tropical delight; the popsicle will save you from the scorching heat of summer!

Sweet cherries paired with nutty almond flavor for a deliciously satisfying and mouth-watering popsicle

Cherry Almond

