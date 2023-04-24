APRIL 24, 2023
Remedies for Baby Soft Lips
Image- Pexels
Staying hydrated is one of the key points for soft lips. Drinking more water will prevent your lips from getting chapped and will also keep your lips looking plum and moist
Stay Hydrated
Image- Pexels
You can use a toothbrush or a wet napkin and rub your lips gently. It removes the dead skin cells and the dry outer layer of the lips and also improves blood circulation at night
Exfoliating
Image- Pexels
Sunburn on the lips is the worst, it is the worst case of chapped lips you’ll ever have, therefore using a lip balm with SPF prevents the sun's UV rays from your lips
Lip balm with SPF
Image- Pexels
Lip scrub can also be made at home by simple methods, one of the easiest methods is mixing honey and sugar, applying the paste to your lips and rubbing it gently, and rinsing it off with water after 2 minutes. It also helps in exfoliating dead skin cells and makes your lips soft
Lip scrub
Image- Pexels
You can find lip masks everywhere now. If you want it homemade, then all you have to do is get a teaspoon of yogurt and a teaspoon of turmeric powder, make a paste, and apply it on your lips, you can rinse it off after 5 minutes. It helps your lips look soft and supple
Lip Mask
Image- Pexels
Avoid biting or licking your lips, in order to achieve soft lips, you need to be gentle with them. It causes damage and makes your lips chapped
Leave your lips alone
Image- Pexels
Applying petroleum jelly helps in protecting your lips. It keeps your lips hydrated and locks moisture in. Use it before going to bed to get that softness you desire
Apply petroleum jelly
Image- Pexels
Keeping a healthy diet is also one of the important parts of having soft lips. Following a healthy meal plan and drinking 2 liters of water daily helps a lot in achieving the perfect skin and lips you want
Eat Healthy
Image- Pexels
Avoid lip balms with fragrances, dyes, or flavors, these might be drying or cause irritation for some sensitive users, choose a lip balm with all-natural ingredients and no chemical presence
Avoid fragrant lip balms
Image- Pexels
When you sleep your body boosts the blood flow to your face and gives a glow to your skin when you wake up. Sleep deprivation causes acne, So make sure to have at least 7 hours of beautiful sleep to glow and have amazing skin
Beauty sleep
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.