APRIL 24, 2023

Remedies for Baby Soft Lips

Staying hydrated is one of the key points for soft lips. Drinking more water will prevent your lips from getting chapped and will also keep your lips looking plum and moist

Stay Hydrated

You can use a toothbrush or a wet napkin and rub your lips gently. It removes the dead skin cells and the dry outer layer of the lips and also improves blood circulation at night

Exfoliating

Sunburn on the lips is the worst, it is the worst case of chapped lips you’ll ever have, therefore using a lip balm with SPF prevents the sun's UV rays from your lips

Lip balm with SPF

Lip scrub can also be made at home by simple methods, one of the easiest methods is mixing honey and sugar, applying the paste to your lips and rubbing it gently, and rinsing it off with water after 2 minutes. It also helps in exfoliating dead skin cells and makes your lips soft

Lip scrub

You can find lip masks everywhere now.  If you want it homemade, then all you have to do is get a teaspoon of yogurt and a teaspoon of turmeric powder, make a paste, and apply it on your lips, you can rinse it off after 5 minutes. It helps your lips look soft and supple

Lip Mask

Avoid biting or licking your lips, in order to achieve soft lips, you need to be gentle with them. It causes damage and makes your lips chapped

Leave your lips alone

Applying petroleum jelly helps in protecting your lips. It keeps your lips hydrated and locks moisture in. Use it before going to bed to get that softness you desire

Apply petroleum jelly 

Keeping a healthy diet is also one of the important parts of having soft lips. Following a healthy meal plan and drinking 2 liters of water daily helps a lot in achieving the perfect skin and lips you want

Eat Healthy

Avoid lip balms with fragrances, dyes, or flavors, these might be drying or cause irritation for some sensitive users, choose a lip balm with all-natural ingredients and no chemical presence

Avoid fragrant lip balms

When you sleep your body boosts the blood flow to your face and gives a glow to your skin when you wake up. Sleep deprivation causes acne, So make sure to have at least 7 hours of beautiful sleep to glow and have amazing skin

Beauty sleep

