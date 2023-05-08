MAY 08, 2023
Remedies to get rid of pores on the skin
Use sunscreen
The More Sun Damages Your Skin The Less Firmness It Will Have. When The Skin Starts To Lose Its Firmness, Pores Are Bound To Look More Noticeable. Try Applying Sunscreen With SPF 30 Or Higher Every Day To Help Prevent Sun-Damaged Skin
Cleansing twice a day can unclog pores and prevent clogged pores and reduce oiliness.Cleanse your face with warm water, and a gentle non harmful chem
Cleanse your face
Exfoliating may make pores less noticeable. Do not be harsh, try to exfoliate safely to avoid damaging your skin
Exfoliate
Picking, digging, or squeezing your pores will only make them look larger. Avoid scrubbing as it can irritate your pores and make them look more noticeable
Be gentle
If you have oily skin or your skin appears less firm than it once was, pores can look larger, so in that case, applying retinol or retinyl palmitate may help. Apply it before going to bed for the best results
Use retinol
If you have acne or a problem with pores avoid using harmful cosmetics and makeup products, instead try using products that are non-comedogenic, oil-free, and won't clog your pores
Non- comedogenic skincare
Acne can actually clog your pores and make them look more noticeable, use a cleanser with salicylic acid. Salicylic acid can unclog pores. Some cleansers containing salicylic acid are safe enough to use every day, however, if it irritates your skin try an alternative option
Treat your acne
Choose an oil-free moisturizer and apply it to your face after washing your face. Do this method every day and prevent the pores on your skin from getting clogged
Moisturize everyday
Clay masks work to minimize pores by drying out the sebum underneath your pores, it pulls the impurities out as the mask dries. So, try using clay mask 2 to 3 times per week to see the best results
Clay mask
Your pillowcases are breeding grounds for dirt, oil, and dead skin cells if you're sleeping on them every night that means you are transferring them to your skin, clogging pores and causing blemishes. Hence, try changing your pillowcases at least twice a week
Change pillowcases
