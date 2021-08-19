Remedies for treating dry & frizzy hair
Believe it or not but a good champi is the first and foremost remedy for treating dry and damaged hair. A massage with coconut oil or almond oil helps in retaining the moisture
You can also use a small amount of coconut oil as either a prewash or post-wash treatment to increase moisture and reduce frizz
If your hair is prone to styling tools, experts suggest that applying argan oil protects the hair from damage. It is not only rich in moisturizing agents but also contains antioxidants
On extremely dry hair, apply some butter and massage well. Leave your hair covered with a shower cap for about 30 minutes and then rinse thoroughly with a hydrating shampoo
In order to strengthen the damaged hair and make it look shiny, massage your tresses gently with warm olive oil and leave it overnight before shampoo
Another effective remedy for treating dry hair naturally is a natural hair mask made of yoghurt and olive oil. Apply this mixture to shampooed hair and then rinse after 10-15 minutes
Alternatively, you can also apply a mixture of peeled avocado and egg. Let it stay for 20 minutes before rinsing off
Bananas are known to be rich in moisture and potassium which make them effective for dry hair, split ends, softening of hair and elasticity
For adding shine, you can wash your hair with lukewarm tea after shampooing. Those with blonde hair can use chamomile tea while brunettes can go for black tea
Apple cider vinegar can be effective in managing frizzy hair. Apply a mask of one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar mixed with two tablespoons of olive oil and three egg whites.
