Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 18, 2023

Remember this before waxing underarms 

Image: Pexels

Underarms are arguably one of the most agitated areas of your body

Armpits 

You should give your underarms much-needed attention because the skin there is actually thin and sensitive

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Much-needed attention 

These underarm hair removal tips will make the experience easier and leave you with way smoother pits

Image: Pexels

Steps to follow 

Gently exfoliate the area before you wax to get rid of dead skin cells and to prevent ingrowth

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

#1

#2

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Trim your hair a bit if it's more than a centimetre to minimize pulling

Image: Pexels

#3

Cleanse and dry your pits thoroughly before applying wax

Apply some talcum powder to your armpits to absorb any natural oils

#4

Image: Pexels

Refrain from using a deodorant on the day of your appointment

#5

Image: Pexels

#6

Image: Pexels

Apply ice immediately after cleaning underarms as well as a cooling moisturizer or aloe vera gel to soothe the area

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Get those baby-soft, silky underarms in time

Silky underarms 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here