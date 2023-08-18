Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 18, 2023
Remember this before waxing underarms
Image: Pexels
Underarms are arguably one of the most agitated areas of your body
Armpits
You should give your underarms much-needed attention because the skin there is actually thin and sensitive
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Much-needed attention
These underarm hair removal tips will make the experience easier and leave you with way smoother pits
Image: Pexels
Steps to follow
Gently exfoliate the area before you wax to get rid of dead skin cells and to prevent ingrowth
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
#1
#2
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Trim your hair a bit if it's more than a centimetre to minimize pulling
Image: Pexels
#3
Cleanse and dry your pits thoroughly before applying wax
Apply some talcum powder to your armpits to absorb any natural oils
#4
Image: Pexels
Refrain from using a deodorant on the day of your appointment
#5
Image: Pexels
#6
Image: Pexels
Apply ice immediately after cleaning underarms as well as a cooling moisturizer or aloe vera gel to soothe the area
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Get those baby-soft, silky underarms in time
Silky underarms
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.