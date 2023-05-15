Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

lifestyle

MAY 15, 2023

Remove makeup pre-bedtime for healthy skin

Image : Pexels

Sleeping with makeup on can clog pores, leading to breakouts and acne 

Breakouts

It can cause dryness and irritation, particularly around the eyes

Image : Pexels

Dryness

The chemicals and pigments in makeup can cause inflammation and damage to the skin 

Image : Pexels

Inflammation

Image : Pexels

Eyelashes fall out

Mascara and eyeliner can cause eyelashes to break or fall out

The longer makeup is left on, the harder it is to remove, causing even more damage to the skin

Image : Pexels

More damage

Going to bed with makeup on can lead to premature aging, including fine lines and wrinkles

Image : Pexels

Premature aging

Makeup can trap dirt and pollutants on the skin, leading to free radical damage and inflammation

Image : Pexels

Traps dirt

Removing makeup before bed allows the skin to breathe and rejuvenate overnight

Image : Pexels

Rejuvenate 

Makeup can attract bacteria, leading to infections and skin damage

Image : Pexels

Skin damage

Properly removing makeup before bed can help to maintain a healthy, clear complexion

Image : Pexels

Clear complexion

