MAY 15, 2023
Remove makeup pre-bedtime for healthy skin
Image : Pexels
Sleeping with makeup on can clog pores, leading to breakouts and acne
Breakouts
It can cause dryness and irritation, particularly around the eyes
Image : Pexels
Dryness
The chemicals and pigments in makeup can cause inflammation and damage to the skin
Image : Pexels
Inflammation
Image : Pexels
Eyelashes fall out
Mascara and eyeliner can cause eyelashes to break or fall out
The longer makeup is left on, the harder it is to remove, causing even more damage to the skin
Image : Pexels
More damage
Going to bed with makeup on can lead to premature aging, including fine lines and wrinkles
Image : Pexels
Premature aging
Makeup can trap dirt and pollutants on the skin, leading to free radical damage and inflammation
Image : Pexels
Traps dirt
Removing makeup before bed allows the skin to breathe and rejuvenate overnight
Image : Pexels
Rejuvenate
Makeup can attract bacteria, leading to infections and skin damage
Image : Pexels
Skin damage
Properly removing makeup before bed can help to maintain a healthy, clear complexion
Image : Pexels
Clear complexion
