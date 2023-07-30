Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JULY 30, 2023
Resistance band exercises for weight loss
Resistance bands have many benefits. They help in toning and strengthening the muscles while losing fat and gaining lean muscles
Benefits
Image: Pexels
People are less prone to injuries. These exercises are often recommended to recover from injury as well
Image: Pexels
Ease
Place your legs shoulder apart and lower your hips from a standing position. Stand back up and repeat this movement. Performing squats engages the glutes, quads, and hamstrings
Band squat
Image: Pexels
This exercise involves positioning the band near the lower leg region and taking a half-squat position. The glutes, thighs, and hips are strengthened
Lateral band walk
Image: Pexels
Clamshell
Image: Pexels
Lie down on one side and knees 45 degrees apart. Contract the abdominal muscles and stabilize your core. Clamshells are associated with hip stability and mobility
Image: Pexels
Bicep curl
A bicep curl can be done by placing both feet on the band, holding the ends of the resistance band to curl the hands in an upward and downward motion
Position one leg forward with a bent knee while the foot is flat on the ground. Place the other leg behind to lunge
Lunges
Image: Pexels
Hold the ends of the resistance band and stretch the hands overhead in a vertical manner. This exercise is useful to develop the shoulder muscles
Shoulder press
Image: Pexels
Glute bridge
Image: Pexels
Lay back such that your feet touch the ground and lift the pelvis to perform a glute bridge. This exercise enhances flexibility and lower back health
Image: Pexels
This exercise is done in a plank position wherein one knee is brought closer to the chest and then backed out. This will get your entire body moving and raise your heart rate
Mountain climber
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.