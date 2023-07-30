Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JULY 30, 2023

Resistance band exercises for weight loss 

Resistance bands have many benefits. They help in toning and strengthening the muscles while losing fat and gaining lean muscles 

Benefits 

People are less prone to injuries. These exercises are often recommended to recover from injury as well 

Ease 

Place your legs shoulder apart and lower your hips from a standing position. Stand back up and repeat this movement. Performing squats engages the glutes, quads, and hamstrings 

Band squat 

This exercise involves positioning the band near the lower leg region and taking a half-squat position. The glutes, thighs, and hips are strengthened 

Lateral band walk 

Clamshell 

Lie down on one side and knees 45 degrees apart. Contract the abdominal muscles and stabilize your core. Clamshells are associated with hip stability and mobility 

Bicep curl 

A bicep curl can be done by placing both feet on the band, holding the ends of the resistance band to curl the hands in an upward and downward motion 

Position one leg forward with a bent knee while the foot is flat on the ground. Place the other leg behind to lunge 

 Lunges

Hold the ends of the resistance band and stretch the hands overhead in a vertical manner. This exercise is useful to develop the shoulder muscles 

Shoulder press 

Glute bridge 

Lay back such that your feet touch the ground and lift the pelvis to perform a glute bridge. This exercise enhances flexibility and lower back health 

This exercise is done in a plank position wherein one knee is brought closer to the chest and then backed out. This will get your entire body moving and raise your heart rate 

Mountain climber

