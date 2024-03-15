Heading 3
Restaurant Style Aglio-e-olio Recipe
Gather 1/2 cup of extra virgin olive oil, 4 cloves of garlic (sliced thinly), 1/2 teaspoon of red pepper flakes, 1/2 pound of spaghetti, salt, pepper, and fresh parsley
Ingredients
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil
Boil Water
Put the spaghetti into the pot of boiling water and let it cook until it's al dente, following the instructions on the package
Cook Spaghetti
In a large skillet, warm the olive oil over medium heat
Heat Olive Oil
Add the sliced garlic to the skillet and cook until it starts to turn golden brown, about 1-2 minutes. Be careful not to burn it
Saute Garlic
Stir in the red pepper flakes and cook for another 30 seconds to infuse the oil with flavor
Add Red Pepper Flakes
Once the spaghetti is cooked, drain it well, reserving a cup of pasta water
Drain Pasta
Add the drained spaghetti directly to the skillet with the garlic and oil. Toss well to coat the pasta evenly
Combine Pasta and Sauce
If the pasta seems dry, add a splash of the reserved pasta water to loosen it up and create a sauce
Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley if desired. Serve hot and enjoy!
Season and Serve
