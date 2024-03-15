Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 15, 2024

Restaurant Style Aglio-e-olio Recipe

Gather 1/2 cup of extra virgin olive oil, 4 cloves of garlic (sliced thinly), 1/2 teaspoon of red pepper flakes, 1/2 pound of spaghetti, salt, pepper, and fresh parsley 

Ingredients

Image Source: Freepik

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil

Boil Water

Image Source: Pixabay

Put the spaghetti into the pot of boiling water and let it cook until it's al dente, following the instructions on the package

Cook Spaghetti

Image Source: Pixabay

In a large skillet, warm the olive oil over medium heat

Heat Olive Oil

Image Source: Pixabay

Add the sliced garlic to the skillet and cook until it starts to turn golden brown, about 1-2 minutes. Be careful not to burn it

Image Source: Pixabay

Saute Garlic

Stir in the red pepper flakes and cook for another 30 seconds to infuse the oil with flavor

Add Red Pepper Flakes

Image Source: Pixabay

Once the spaghetti is cooked, drain it well, reserving a cup of pasta water

Drain Pasta

Image Source: Pixabay

Add the drained spaghetti directly to the skillet with the garlic and oil. Toss well to coat the pasta evenly

Combine Pasta and Sauce

Image Source: Pixabay

Adjust Consistency

Image Source: Pixabay

If the pasta seems dry, add a splash of the reserved pasta water to loosen it up and create a sauce

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley if desired. Serve hot and enjoy!

Season and Serve

Image Source: Pixabay

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here