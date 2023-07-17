Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

 Lifestyle

JULY 17, 2023

Rice flour face packs for monsoon

Rice flour face pack helps to get glowing skin in the monsoons

Rice flour

Mix rose water with rice flour to make a paste and apply for 10 mins and wash it off

Rose water

Add a pinch of turmeric and water to rice flour to make a paste. Apply for 10 mins and rinse it off

Turmeric

Mix rice flour with green tea and apply for 10 mins and rinse it off

Green Tea

Mix honey and flour to form a paste and apply for 15 mins and rinse it off

Honey

Lemon Juice

Take lemon juice and add rice flour to make a paste. Apply for 10 mins and rinse it off

Yogurt

Mix yogurt and rice flour. Apply for 10 min and wash it off

Mix rice flour and milk to form a paste. Afer application, leave for 15 mins and rinse it off

Milk

Grind cucumber and flour to form a thick paste and apply for 20 mins and rinse it off

Cucumber

Papaya

Mix rice flour with mashed papaya. Apply for 10 mins and wash it off

