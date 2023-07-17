Heading 3
JULY 17, 2023
Rice flour face packs for monsoon
Rice flour face pack helps to get glowing skin in the monsoons
Rice flour
Image: Pexels
Mix rose water with rice flour to make a paste and apply for 10 mins and wash it off
Image: Pexels
Rose water
Add a pinch of turmeric and water to rice flour to make a paste. Apply for 10 mins and rinse it off
Turmeric
Image: Pexels
Mix rice flour with green tea and apply for 10 mins and rinse it off
Green Tea
Image: Pexels
Mix honey and flour to form a paste and apply for 15 mins and rinse it off
Honey
Image: Pexels
Lemon Juice
Image: Pexels
Take lemon juice and add rice flour to make a paste. Apply for 10 mins and rinse it off
Image: Pexels
Yogurt
Mix yogurt and rice flour. Apply for 10 min and wash it off
Mix rice flour and milk to form a paste. Afer application, leave for 15 mins and rinse it off
Milk
Image: Pexels
Grind cucumber and flour to form a thick paste and apply for 20 mins and rinse it off
Cucumber
Image: Pexels
Papaya
Image: Pexels
Mix rice flour with mashed papaya. Apply for 10 mins and wash it off
